Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

The budget Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) just became your new entertainment device with that discount on Amazon

By
0comments
Tablets Deals Lenovo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The budget Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) just became your new entertainment device with that discoun
As true tech enthusiasts, we are in love with super-duper tablets like the Galaxy Tab S9, which has a gorgeous display and enormous firepower and is currently discounted at Best Buy and Amazon.

However, despite being an incredible device and among the best tablets on the market, there is just no point in breaking your piggy bank on a slate that you'll use primarily for watching videos and web browsing. In such a scenario, it would be better to go for a budget Lenovo tablet at a discounted price.

For instance, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is a slate perfect for entertainment on the cheap. Furthermore, Amazon is currently selling its 128GB version at a sweet $63 discount, shaving 27% off its price, allowing you to snag one for less than $170.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 128GB: Save $63 on Amazon!

Grab the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) with 128GB of storage on Amazon and save $63. The tablet is great for entertainment on the cheap. And while a far cray from a mobile powerhouse, its MediaTek Helio G80 chipset provides enough firepower for daily tasks. So, don't waste time and tap the deal button to get a brand-new Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) for less today!
$63 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon


The current deal is even better than the one Lenovo had on this bad boy a few weeks ago. However, we should also note that we've seen the 128GB variant of the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) discounted by $74 (32%). So, albeit a good discount, it's not the best we've seen.

Since it's a budget device, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) doesn't offer incredible performance. However, its MediaTek Helio G80 SoC provides enough firepower for daily tasks such as web browsing and video streaming. In addition to that, the slate sports a sharp 10.6-inch display with a 2000 x 1200 (2K) resolution and 400 nits of brightness, delivering a good watching experience without breaking the bank. Also, the 7700mAh battery on deck should have enough juice to last you a whole day without recharging.

Recommended Stories
Overall, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) may be a far cry from powerful tablets like the Galaxy Tab S9, but for less than $170, it's a real bargain. Therefore, don't hesitate! Tap that deal button and snag one for less now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Lenovo Tab - Deals History
18 stories
30 Apr, 2024
The budget Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) just became your new entertainment device with that discount on Amazon
29 Apr, 2024
The supercheap Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) sells for less than $100 at Amazon once more The first significant Lenovo Tab M11 discount is live at Best Buy
23 Apr, 2024
Lenovo's complete Tab P12 tablet kit can be yours at lower prices through this cool deal
20 Apr, 2024
Sweet Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) deal gives you entertainment on budget
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless