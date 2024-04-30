The budget Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) just became your new entertainment device with that discount on Amazon
As true tech enthusiasts, we are in love with super-duper tablets like the Galaxy Tab S9, which has a gorgeous display and enormous firepower and is currently discounted at Best Buy and Amazon.
However, despite being an incredible device and among the best tablets on the market, there is just no point in breaking your piggy bank on a slate that you'll use primarily for watching videos and web browsing. In such a scenario, it would be better to go for a budget Lenovo tablet at a discounted price.
The current deal is even better than the one Lenovo had on this bad boy a few weeks ago. However, we should also note that we've seen the 128GB variant of the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) discounted by $74 (32%). So, albeit a good discount, it's not the best we've seen.
Overall, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) may be a far cry from powerful tablets like the Galaxy Tab S9, but for less than $170, it's a real bargain. Therefore, don't hesitate! Tap that deal button and snag one for less now!
For instance, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is a slate perfect for entertainment on the cheap. Furthermore, Amazon is currently selling its 128GB version at a sweet $63 discount, shaving 27% off its price, allowing you to snag one for less than $170.
Since it's a budget device, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) doesn't offer incredible performance. However, its MediaTek Helio G80 SoC provides enough firepower for daily tasks such as web browsing and video streaming. In addition to that, the slate sports a sharp 10.6-inch display with a 2000 x 1200 (2K) resolution and 400 nits of brightness, delivering a good watching experience without breaking the bank. Also, the 7700mAh battery on deck should have enough juice to last you a whole day without recharging.
