Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is your budget entertainment companion at that Amazon price

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is your budget weapon against boredom at that Amazon price
Did you miss the chance to get a new, untouched Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) at its best-ever price during the Spring Sale event? Amazon’s deal on the 128GB model was indeed nothing short of extraordinary. Fast forward to today, expectedly, we don’t see the head-turning 43% discount. But not all is lost, for you can now save some $50 on the 4/64GB model.

The 64GB Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is now $50 off

Amazon offers the ultra-affordable Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) at lower prices for yet another time. At present, you can get the 4/64GB model at $50 off. The device has a 10.6-inch 2K screen, quad speakers, and an octa-core processor, making it perfect for entertainment, email checking, and web browsing.
$50 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) (128GB): save $50

Would you like to get more storage space onboard your new affordable Android tablet? In that case, take advantage of Lenovo's deal on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) with 128GB of built-in storage space. The tablet runs on Android 12 out of the box, with software updates until 2025.
$50 off (22%)
$179 99
$229 99
Buy at Lenovo


Granted, saving $50 on a budget tablet doesn’t sound as appealing as scoring $100 in savings. But let’s be honest for a second – the 43% markdown won’t go live until at least the next big-time shopping event. So, instead of waiting for another such offer (that may never be re-launched), grab your affordable device for daily entertainment at $50 off.

In case you’d like to get more built-in storage space on deck, we suggest skipping Amazon and turning to Lenovo instead. Here, you can take advantage of a $50 price cut on the 128GB model.

Rivaling some of the best budget tablets by Amazon, the Lenovo slate is practically made for media consumption. It features a compact 10.6-inch 2K screen, immersing you in the tales of your favorite TV and film characters. You also get four speakers, one positioned at each end of the aluminum chassis.

Under the hood, things aren’t awe-inspiring. Then again, this device isn’t meant to rival the best Android tablets on the market. On the contrary, it’s built to make your browsing experience more enjoyable. If you need more horsepower at a bargain price, you might want to consider the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2).

Recommended Stories
The MediaTek processor used here certainly isn’t powerful enough to handle demanding games or multitasking, but it’s still perfectly fine for daily email checking, etc. Lenovo’s Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) also gives you plenty of juice (about 14 hours) to power up your entertainment needs.

Overall, the Lenovo tablet is just what you’d expect from a sub-$160 tablet. It’s affordable, has a satisfactory screen and quad speakers, an octa-core processor with decent performance for the price, and a durable aluminum body. It has some drawbacks, but cash-strapped users shouldn’t find them a significant concern.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Lenovo Tab - Deals History
12 stories
16 Apr, 2024
The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is your budget entertainment companion at that Amazon price Lenovo's Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 doorbuster deal is back with a bang, letting you get an entertainment tablet on the cheap
03 Apr, 2024
Amazon has an epically good deal on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus
02 Apr, 2024
The budget-friendly Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) receives another exciting discount on Amazon
26 Mar, 2024
Score a free Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) tablet by getting the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this phenomenal deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?

Latest News

Lower and lower, the price of the OG Pixel Watch dips even further on Amazon
Lower and lower, the price of the OG Pixel Watch dips even further on Amazon
Another hint that Thanos, a.k.a. the vivo X100 Ultra, is coming in May
Another hint that Thanos, a.k.a. the vivo X100 Ultra, is coming in May
Tim Cook in Vietnam: Apple CEO makes key visit to boost supply chain relationships
Tim Cook in Vietnam: Apple CEO makes key visit to boost supply chain relationships
The budget Sony WF-C500 are a real steal after an epic 41% discount on Walmart
The budget Sony WF-C500 are a real steal after an epic 41% discount on Walmart
Elon Musk's Grok has a new version that will help you understand memes
Elon Musk's Grok has a new version that will help you understand memes
The OnePlus Pad is at its best price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for a frugal tech enthusiast
The OnePlus Pad is at its best price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for a frugal tech enthusiast
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless