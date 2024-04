The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is your budget entertainment companion at that Amazon price

The 64GB Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is now $50 off Amazon offers the ultra-affordable Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) at lower prices for yet another time. At present, you can get the 4/64GB model at $50 off. The device has a 10.6-inch 2K screen, quad speakers, and an octa-core processor, making it perfect for entertainment, email checking, and web browsing. $50 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) (128GB): save $50 Would you like to get more storage space onboard your new affordable Android tablet? In that case, take advantage of Lenovo's deal on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) with 128GB of built-in storage space. The tablet runs on Android 12 out of the box, with software updates until 2025. $50 off (22%) $179 99 $229 99 Buy at Lenovo

Did you miss the chance to get a new, untouched Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) at its best-ever price during the Spring Sale event? Amazon’s deal on the 128GB model was indeed nothing short of extraordinary. Fast forward to today, expectedly, we don’t see the head-turning 43% discount. But not all is lost, for you can now save some $50 on the 4/64GB model.Granted, saving $50 on adoesn’t sound as appealing as scoring $100 in savings. But let’s be honest for a second – the 43% markdown won’t go live until at least the next big-time shopping event. So, instead of waiting for another such offer (that may never be re-launched), grab your affordable device for daily entertainment at $50 off.In case you’d like to get more built-in storage space on deck, we suggest skipping Amazon and turning to Lenovo instead. Here, you can take advantage of a $50 price cut on the 128GB model.Rivaling some of theby Amazon, the Lenovo slate is practically made for media consumption. It features a compact 10.6-inch 2K screen, immersing you in the tales of your favorite TV and film characters. You also get four speakers, one positioned at each end of the aluminum chassis.Under the hood, things aren’t awe-inspiring. Then again, this device isn’t meant to rival the best Android tablets on the market. On the contrary, it’s built to make your browsing experience more enjoyable. If you need more horsepower at a bargain price, you might want to consider the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2) The MediaTek processor used here certainly isn’t powerful enough to handle demanding games or multitasking, but it’s still perfectly fine for daily email checking, etc. Lenovo’s Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) also gives you plenty of juice (about 14 hours) to power up your entertainment needs.Overall, the Lenovo tablet is just what you’d expect from a sub-$160 tablet. It’s affordable, has a satisfactory screen and quad speakers, an octa-core processor with decent performance for the price, and a durable aluminum body. It has some drawbacks, but cash-strapped users shouldn’t find them a significant concern.