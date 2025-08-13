$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Premium Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds receive a solid 35% price cut on Amazon

The earbuds rank among the best on the market, offering incredible sound and effective ANC. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Sony Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a woman wearing a pair of Sony WF-1000XM5.
Woot may be offering a massive 56% discount on the international version of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, making them unmissable for Galaxy users looking to upgrade their listening on the cheap. But if you’re a Sony fan, you’ll likely snatch the WF-1000XM5 on Amazon instead.

The retailer is selling these flagship earphones at a generous 35% discount, slashing $117 off their price. This lets you grab a pair for just under $214, which is a solid deal for all the bells and whistles you get in return.

Sony WF-1000XM5: Save $117 on Amazon!

$117 off (35%)
Save $117 and grab the high-end Sony WF-1000XM5 for just under $213 with this sweet Amazon deal. The earbuds deliver premium sound, feature Sony's impressive ANC, and are a great deal for anyone looking to upgrade their listening experience for less. Save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


Just like Samsung's top-of-the-line earbuds, Sony’s WF-1000XM5 rank among the best true wireless earphones on the market, delivering premium sound with crisp highs, deep bass, and balanced mids. Plus, you can adjust their audio to match your taste via the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app for a tailored listening experience.

As high-end earbuds, they come with Sony’s industry-leading active noise cancellation, which keeps distractions at bay, while their superb passive isolation enhances the silencing effect, letting you fully immerse yourself in every track.

They also have a handy feature called Adaptive Sound Control, which automatically adjusts both the audio and noise cancellation based on your surroundings. Thanks to this, you can enjoy your favorite songs without the hassle of manually customizing the sound or the strength of the ANC every time.

Meanwhile, with a battery life of up to eight hours from the earbuds alone and up to 24 hours with the case, you'll be able to blast songs for hours on end. There's also fast charging on board, giving you up to an hour of playback from just a three-minute top-up.

So, are the Sony WF-1000XM5 worth getting? We strongly believe they are. With their high-end sound, effective ANC, solid battery life, and now a more affordable price, they are a great choice for savvy shoppers looking to enhance their listening experience. Therefore, don't miss out!

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 3

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 2

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
T-Mobile exec hints users will have a good rest of the year
T-Mobile exec hints users will have a good rest of the year
T-Mobile subscriber gets lied to by rep, winds up paying $50 for two flagship phones
T-Mobile subscriber gets lied to by rep, winds up paying $50 for two flagship phones
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders
Defying Apple, Jon Prosser is back with more iPhone 17 renders

Latest News

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless