Premium Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds receive a solid 35% price cut on Amazon
The earbuds rank among the best on the market, offering incredible sound and effective ANC. Don't miss out!
Woot may be offering a massive 56% discount on the international version of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, making them unmissable for Galaxy users looking to upgrade their listening on the cheap. But if you’re a Sony fan, you’ll likely snatch the WF-1000XM5 on Amazon instead.
The retailer is selling these flagship earphones at a generous 35% discount, slashing $117 off their price. This lets you grab a pair for just under $214, which is a solid deal for all the bells and whistles you get in return.
Just like Samsung's top-of-the-line earbuds, Sony’s WF-1000XM5 rank among the best true wireless earphones on the market, delivering premium sound with crisp highs, deep bass, and balanced mids. Plus, you can adjust their audio to match your taste via the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app for a tailored listening experience.
As high-end earbuds, they come with Sony’s industry-leading active noise cancellation, which keeps distractions at bay, while their superb passive isolation enhances the silencing effect, letting you fully immerse yourself in every track.
Meanwhile, with a battery life of up to eight hours from the earbuds alone and up to 24 hours with the case, you'll be able to blast songs for hours on end. There's also fast charging on board, giving you up to an hour of playback from just a three-minute top-up.
So, are the Sony WF-1000XM5 worth getting? We strongly believe they are. With their high-end sound, effective ANC, solid battery life, and now a more affordable price, they are a great choice for savvy shoppers looking to enhance their listening experience. Therefore, don't miss out!
They also have a handy feature called Adaptive Sound Control, which automatically adjusts both the audio and noise cancellation based on your surroundings. Thanks to this, you can enjoy your favorite songs without the hassle of manually customizing the sound or the strength of the ANC every time.
