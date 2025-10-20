Verizon is down for some customers [UPDATED]

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Some Verizon customers are having issues.

Update (1) from October 20, 2025:

Verizon tells us it wasn't impacted by the AWS outage. Some of its customers in Northern California are experiencing issues, though that's because of a damaged fiber cable, and not AWS. 

A damaged fiber cable is causing service interruption for some customers in the Northern California area. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologize for any inconvenience. We appreciate your patience.
Kevin Israel, Verizon Corporate Communications, October 2025

Update (2) from October 20, 2025:

T-Mobile tells us that there are no issues at its end. Any problems that a small set of customers may have faced were likely due to accessing AWS sites or services.

There is no network outage or service disruption at T-Mobile. If you are referencing Down Detector, the site is reflecting that some of our customers have had issues when trying to use other sites or services due to a third party’s outage today.
T-Mobile spokesperson, October 2025
The original story follows below:

T-Mobile and Verizon are down for many customers. Service disruptions don't seem to stem from the carriers' networks, but from the widespread Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage that has taken down many online services.

T-Mobile and Verizon customers started experiencing issues around the same time AWS problems cropped up, showing a clear connection. The complaints unsurprisingly peaked when the AWS outage was at its height.

AWS is a backbone for much of the internet. It's a cloud service provider and many businesses rely on it for their day-to-day operations. The outage started around 3 a.m. Eastern, knocking offline many apps and websites. By 5:27 a.m., most associated services returned to near-normal function, although full resolution was not yet confirmed.

Some other high-profile services impacted include WhatsApp, Venmo, Coinbase, and the Wall Street Journal. Boost Mobile has also been affected, with 3,230 complaints logged just four hours ago.

As of now, 2:48 PM, 8,587 AWS customers are still having issues, according to Down Detector. Concurrently, at least 889 Verizon customers and 389 T-Mobile subscribers are still reporting problems seemingly related to the cloud incident.

Are you having connectivity issues?

Vote View Result

This story is still developing. We will update the article with more information as soon as possible.

Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
