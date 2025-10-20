Verizon is down for some customers [UPDATED]

Update (1) from October 20, 2025:





Verizon tells us it wasn't impacted by the AWS outage. Some of its customers in Northern California are experiencing issues, though that's because of a damaged fiber cable, and not AWS.









Update (2) from October 20, 2025:





T-Mobile tells us that there are no issues at its end. Any problems that a small set of customers may have faced were likely due to accessing AWS sites or services.





The original story follows below:









Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy T-Mobile and Verizon customers started experiencing issues around the same time AWS problems cropped up, showing a clear connection. The complaints unsurprisingly peaked when the AWS outage was at its height.

AWS is a backbone for much of the internet. It's a cloud service provider and many businesses rely on it for their day-to-day operations. The outage started around 3 a.m. Eastern, knocking offline many apps and websites. By 5:27 a.m., most associated services returned to near-normal function, although full resolution was not yet confirmed.

Some other high-profile services impacted include WhatsApp, Venmo, Coinbase, and the Wall Street Journal. Boost Mobile has also been affected, with 3,230 complaints logged just four hours ago.

As of now, 2:48 PM, 8,587 AWS customers are still having issues, according to Down Detector. Concurrently, at least 889 Verizon customers and 389 T-Mobile subscribers are still reporting problems seemingly related to the cloud incident.

Are you having connectivity issues? Yes, as a T-Mobile customer. Yes, as a Verizon customer. Yes, but I am on another network. No. Yes, as a T-Mobile customer. 41.82% Yes, as a Verizon customer. 38.18% Yes, but I am on another network. 1.82% No. 18.18%

This story is still developing. We will update the article with more information as soon as possible.

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer