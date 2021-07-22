T-Mobile might already be replacing the OnePlus Nord N200 as its free 5G phone for all









On the not so bright side of things, there's a solid chance this 6.82-inch bad boy will end up replacing the OnePlus Nord N200 5G as the latest protagonist of Magenta's hugely popular "Great Free 5G Phone Upgrade" program starting... tomorrow, July 23.













Although physically larger than both the Nord N200 5G and Galaxy A32 5G , the REVVL V+ 5G is not exactly superior from many important standpoints, settling for HD+ screen resolution, a fairly modest MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and a triple rear-facing camera system consisting of 16, 5, and 2MP sensors.





Of course, it's hard to argue with the appeal of a free Android 11 smartphone, especially one with a hefty 5,000mAh battery and fast 18W charging support, when all you have to do to bring its $200 list price down to $0 is trade in a functional device ("dumb" phones included), as well as agree to a two-year installment plan.





If for some reason that doesn't sound convenient enough, you will also be able to get the REVVL V+ 5G for free (after monthly bill credits) without a device trade-in as long as you don't mind adding a new line of wireless service to an existing or new T-Mobile account.





