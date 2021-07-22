T-Mobile might already be replacing the OnePlus Nord N200 as its free 5G phone for all

T-Mobile might already be replacing the OnePlus Nord N200 as its free 5G phone for all0
On the not so bright side of things, there's a solid chance this 6.82-inch bad boy will end up replacing the OnePlus Nord N200 5G as the latest protagonist of Magenta's hugely popular "Great Free 5G Phone Upgrade" program starting... tomorrow, July 23.
In case you're wondering, the newest OnePlus contender for the title of best budget 5G phone available in the US just so happens to be backordered at the time of this writing, shipping no sooner than August 3 from T-Mo's e-store, which might explain why another change is needed.
Of course, it's hard to argue with the appeal of a free Android 11 smartphone, especially one with a hefty 5,000mAh battery and fast 18W charging support, when all you have to do to bring its $200 list price down to $0 is trade in a functional device ("dumb" phones included), as well as agree to a two-year installment plan.
If for some reason that doesn't sound convenient enough, you will also be able to get the REVVL V+ 5G for free (after monthly bill credits) without a device trade-in as long as you don't mind adding a new line of wireless service to an existing or new T-Mobile account.
Finally, Metro by T-Mobile is already allowing new customers to save the full aforementioned two Benjamins with a number port-in (in "participating" brick and mortar stores) and basically no other special requirements. The same exact deal is available from the prepaid operator on the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, and there's actually no reason to expect that to go away tomorrow.