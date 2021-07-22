Get Verizon Unlimited for as low as $50/mo

T-Mobile Android OnePlus 5G Metro

T-Mobile might already be replacing the OnePlus Nord N200 as its free 5G phone for all

Adrian Diaconescu
You know the impossibly named REVVL V+ 5G that T-Mobile billed as "America's most affordable 5G smartphone ever" close to a month ago? Just as promised back then, the absolutely huge mid-ranger is ready to go on sale at the "Un-carrier" tomorrow after making its Metro by T-Mobile debut on July 12, and ahead of this highly anticipated expansion, we have some good and some potentially not-so-good news today for you.

"Normally" priced at a seemingly unbeatable $199.99, it looks like the T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G will instead be available for free right off the bat with any working trade-in, which definitely qualifies as the positive side of our little report here.

On the not so bright side of things, there's a solid chance this 6.82-inch bad boy will end up replacing the OnePlus Nord N200 5G as the latest protagonist of Magenta's hugely popular "Great Free 5G Phone Upgrade" program starting... tomorrow, July 23.

Unveiled around three and a half months back as part of the larger "5G for All" initiative, the promotion originally featured the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. Due to incredibly high demand (or so we presume), that 6.5-inch 5G-enabled handset exited the equation less than a month ago, and the same is likely to happen to the 6.5-inch Nord N200 now.

In case you're wondering, the newest OnePlus contender for the title of best budget 5G phone available in the US just so happens to be backordered at the time of this writing, shipping no sooner than August 3 from T-Mo's e-store, which might explain why another change is needed.

Although physically larger than both the Nord N200 5G and Galaxy A32 5G, the REVVL V+ 5G is not exactly superior from many important standpoints, settling for HD+ screen resolution, a fairly modest MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and a triple rear-facing camera system consisting of 16, 5, and 2MP sensors.

Of course, it's hard to argue with the appeal of a free Android 11 smartphone, especially one with a hefty 5,000mAh battery and fast 18W charging support, when all you have to do to bring its $200 list price down to $0 is trade in a functional device ("dumb" phones included), as well as agree to a two-year installment plan.

If for some reason that doesn't sound convenient enough, you will also be able to get the REVVL V+ 5G for free (after monthly bill credits) without a device trade-in as long as you don't mind adding a new line of wireless service to an existing or new T-Mobile account.

Finally, Metro by T-Mobile is already allowing new customers to save the full aforementioned two Benjamins with a number port-in (in "participating" brick and mortar stores) and basically no other special requirements. The same exact deal is available from the prepaid operator on the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, and there's actually no reason to expect that to go away tomorrow. 

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless