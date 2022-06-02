Yet another 5G phone can be had for free from T-Mobile with 'any' trade-in





Released back in February as Magenta's most affordable 5G handset , the TCL 30 XE 5G is now available completely free of charge with "any eligible trade-in."

TCL 30 XE 5G 64GB Storage, Shadow Black, 'Eligible' Trade-In Required $198 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $198 Buy at T-Mobile





While trading in an existing phone to get a new one at a big discount is often considered inconvenient, especially by buyers of low-cost devices like this 6.52-inch mid-ranger, said inconvenience practically goes away when T-Mo is willing to accept anything that works. Yes, even dumb phones and archaic smartphones that got their last software update when HTC was a thing. Heck, you can even trade in an HTC.









The TCL 30 XE 5G is basically joining the undoubtedly popular "5G For All" program as an alternative to the T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G right now, although the latter is probably still a better choice... unless, of course, it's set to go away soon.





Normally priced at $198, TCL's "free for all" 5G option comes with a decidedly modest 1600 x 720 screen resolution and a totally unremarkable 13 + 2 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system, but also silky smooth 90Hz display refresh rate technology, the same reasonably powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor as the just-released TCL Stylus 5G , and a hefty 4,500mAh battery capable of 18W charging speeds.





Bottom line, this is definitely not a bad phone... if you can get it for free, which by the way, is also possible with a new line of service and no trade-in whatsoever. In both cases, you're obviously looking at monthly bill credits amounting to the handset's aforementioned full value after two years.





If you opt for a trade-in, keep in mind that your old device will need to be "undamaged" and fully functional, which distinguishes this deal from Verizon's trade-in program . Less restrictive from one standpoint, that latter promo is however more selective when it comes to the phones you're welcomed to ditch, which can't be "dumb" or extremely outdated.



