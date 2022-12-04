T-Mobile customers soon will get a useful gift via the carrier's weekly rewards program

Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

It has been years since we passed along information about T-Mobile's weekly rewards program for subscribers called T-Mobile Tuesdays. T-Mo Report has learned that T-Mobile stores have been receiving shipments of a Portable Selfie Light that will be distributed to T-Mobile subscribers probably sometime this month. The gift contains 28 LED lights arranged in a ring and it attaches to your handset thanks to a hinged grip at the top. The selfie camera will end up in the middle of that ring of lights.

The lights can be set to one of three brightness settings: low, medium, and high. And as you might expect, the selfie light will need to be charged up every now and then which is why there is a micro USB port on the device. While it isn't clear exactly which Tuesday will be the one that sees T-Mobile stores distributing the accessory, T-Mo Report says that typically a gift is shipped to stores two to three weeks in advance of the distribution date.


Based on that, we should see the Portable Selfie Light distributed on Tuesday, December 20th, or the 27th. Considering that the former date is before Christmas, we'd expect the carrier to start handing out this useful gift two weeks from this coming Tuesday. The last T-Mobile Tuesday gift that was available from T-Mobile stores was a headlamp that featured a strap with the T-Mobile logo printed on it. That gift was handed out back on September 13th.


T-Mobile customers who would love to snag the Portable Selfie Light should keep an eye on their T-Mobile Tuesdays app. The app is available for both iOS and Android users from their respective app storefronts. What the heck, we might as well just give you the links. That's just the kind of helpful people we are. Those with an iPhone can find the T-Mobile Tuesdays app right here. Android users can tap on this link.
