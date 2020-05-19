This week's T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie is aimed at music lovers
For this week, T-Mobile prepared a nice surprise for music lovers who've never tried a certain music streaming service. If you're a T-Mobile subscriber, you'll be pleased to know that you can score a TIDAL Premium subscription for free for three months. The deal is part of T-Mobile Tuesdays and will be available until May 27.
However, both types of subscriptions are ad-free and offer unlimited listening time. With TIDAL Premium, you're given access to more than 60 million tracks, 250,000 high-quality videos, and many curated playlists by TIDAL's employees.
To take advantage of the offer, you'll have to download and install the T-Mobile Tuesday app on your smartphone or visit the dedicated website.