Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 19, 2020, 4:35 PM
This week's T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie is aimed at music lovers
T-Mobile customers are getting lots of perks thanks to the T-Mobile Tuesdays promo offers. As long as you have the app installed on your phone, you should be in the loop and learn about what's coming next.

For this week, T-Mobile prepared a nice surprise for music lovers who've never tried a certain music streaming service. If you're a T-Mobile subscriber, you'll be pleased to know that you can score a TIDAL Premium subscription for free for three months. The deal is part of T-Mobile Tuesdays and will be available until May 27.

TIDAL Premium is the cheapest of the two types of subscriptions the music streaming service has to offer and costs $10 per month. The most expensive one, TIDAL HiFi is available for $20, but it does give you access to high-quality audio file formats (FLAC).

However, both types of subscriptions are ad-free and offer unlimited listening time. With TIDAL Premium, you're given access to more than 60 million tracks, 250,000 high-quality videos, and many curated playlists by TIDAL's employees.

To take advantage of the offer, you'll have to download and install the T-Mobile Tuesday app on your smartphone or visit the dedicated website.

