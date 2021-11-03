DISH files evidence T-Mobile promised to shut down the Sprint 3G CDMA network in 2023

DISH files evidence T-Mobile promised to shut down the Sprint 3G CDMA network in 20230
DISH, however, still argues in a case before the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) that T-Mobile promised to close the network "in three years," or in July 2023. T-Mobile counters that it meant the legacy network would be shut down "within three years."
The thing is, however, that the statements can be read both ways. One of those says: "I would also reiterate that T-Mobile intends to maintain the 800 MHz spectrum for three years to support CDMA service during our migration process and that we have an option to lease 4 MHz of spectrum for additional time if required."
We'll follow this story, as whatever the CPUC decides in this case may have profound implications for those Boost customers who are waiting with bated breath on the will-they-won't-they extend the Sprint 3G network shutdown date further.