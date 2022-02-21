AT&T to shut down its 3G network on February 22, here is everything you need to know

Settings

If you own an Apple device, things are much simpler, as everything from iPhone 6 and up will work on the AT&T network after the carrier phases out its 3G network.



It gets pretty confusing for Android users

However, if you’re using an Android smartphone, you absolutely must



Once AT&T shuts down its 3G network, only phones and devices that support at least 4G LTE and HD Voice will work on the carrier’s network. If your phone is not on the supported list, you might want to upgrade your phone online or simply make an appointment at one of AT&T’s stores.



Finally, it’s worth mentioning that many AT&T customers received a letter about getting their incompatible 3G phones replaced for free. Some of them already received those phones, while other are still waiting for what they were promised. However, the general consensus is that these are just temporary replacements, not meant to be used as daily drivers for too long.



Don't rely on AT&T's free replacement phones

More often than not, the phones from AT&T are older (and slower) than the phones they are replacing, so the carrier expects everyone to replace them with something better at some point in the future. Of course,



AT&T initially promised to provide Android users eligible for a replacement with cheap Radiant Core phones, but the carrier said it ran out of units and decided to send other, older phones too: “ we did not change our plans to replace 3G network-dependent devices. However, inventory constraints mean we sometimes must find substitutes for some devices .”







If you didn’t receive the letter from AT&T, nor had your 3G phone replaced yet, the best thing you can do, although it’s a bit late now, is to simply contact the carrier and ask about it. Keep in mind though that getting your replacement phone might take a while.



AT&T is not the only carrier that has decided to shut down its 3G network.



For example, the Galaxy S20 models G981U and G981U1 will continue to work on the AT&T network, whereas the Galaxy S20 models G981F, G981N, and G9810 will no longer work. So, make sure to go to, tapand check your phone’s model name and number to learn whether or not it will still work after February 22, 2022.