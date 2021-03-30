Verizon sets a new 3G network shutdown date, but you should really upgrade to 5G earlier





In anticipation of the true and palpable 5G revolution for the US-based masses, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile are working hard on getting rid of various antiquated technologies without causing too much hassle to a large number of customers.













While that's definitely true for AT&T, which has long aimed for a February 2022 halt of all 3G wireless services, T-Mobile has technically not come out with a specific end date of its own. Granted, January 1, 2022 has been bandied about in the rumor mill for quite some time now, but obviously, nothing's official until it's official.





Circling back to Verizon , it's worth emphasizing that the market-leading wireless carrier claims "less than" 1 percent of its customers are still connected to its legacy 3G network, with the other 99+ percent enjoying the "enhanced features of 4G LTE or 5G." That means only a teeny-tiny number of people will actually be impacted by the December 31, 2022 shutoff, and even those folks still have a good 21 months left to upgrade their undoubtedly archaic devices.





That being said, it's probably wise to take the leap sooner rather than later. As you can imagine, the 3G network will not be terminated all at once, which means a "degradation or complete loss of service" could happen in many places well in advance of the end of next year.







