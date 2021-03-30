Verizon sets a new 3G network shutdown date, but you should really upgrade to 5G earlier
3G, which has been a thing since the early 2000s, needs to go away in the relatively near future, as highlighted by Big Red's willingness to put a firm date on the completion of its lengthy network shutdown efforts. If this seems familiar, it might be because Verizon initially set a far too ambitious "end of 2019" target for this move, avoiding to take another similar pledge just a couple of months ago.
While that's definitely true for AT&T, which has long aimed for a February 2022 halt of all 3G wireless services, T-Mobile has technically not come out with a specific end date of its own. Granted, January 1, 2022 has been bandied about in the rumor mill for quite some time now, but obviously, nothing's official until it's official.
Circling back to Verizon, it's worth emphasizing that the market-leading wireless carrier claims "less than" 1 percent of its customers are still connected to its legacy 3G network, with the other 99+ percent enjoying the "enhanced features of 4G LTE or 5G." That means only a teeny-tiny number of people will actually be impacted by the December 31, 2022 shutoff, and even those folks still have a good 21 months left to upgrade their undoubtedly archaic devices.
That being said, it's probably wise to take the leap sooner rather than later. As you can imagine, the 3G network will not be terminated all at once, which means a "degradation or complete loss of service" could happen in many places well in advance of the end of next year.
And yes, even though 5G is not great at the moment, you're strongly advised to buy a "modern" phone fully equipped to access all the latest cellular technologies. You can thank us later.