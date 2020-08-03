T-Mobile and Sprint are officially one brand: here's everything you need to know









Hyperbolic marketing claims aside, what this essentially means is that Sprint stores are no longer Sprint stores, gaining a fresh coat of magenta paint to replace the aforementioned "iconic" yellow hue and revising their signage to better reflect the carrier's new brand identity. Of course, much like everything else connected to the 2018-initiated, 2020-completed merger, this large-scale rebranding effort is far more complex than it might seem at first glance. Here's why.

The Sprint name is not actually dead... yet









As such, "the majority" of Sprint stores are adorned with "Sprint now part of T-Mobile" banners starting today, serving both T-Mobile and Sprint customers. The latter group can expect a "slow transition" to T-Mo, with the two brands represented as a "combined company in their direct communications and on the website when doing Sprint account maintenance."









In other words, while you absolutely shouldn't expect to see Sprint's name advertised or featured anywhere by itself anymore, this is definitely not going away entirely just yet. Speaking of Sprint's website , you should know that redirects to t-mobile.com now, where you can choose to "look around" or "continue to Sprint."





Not everything needs to change... for now





While Sprint customers can walk into "most" T-Mobile branded stores from today to make changes to their accounts, you don't have to get a new plan, pay more for your existing services, or do anything in particular to switch to Magenta.









Hard to believe all we've accomplished for customers in just 123 days since Sprint and @TMobile merged. Together, we are UNSTOPPABLE! pic.twitter.com/1ZJvUhbjt3 — Mike Sievert (@MikeSievert) August 2, 2020







Then again, Sprint's 4G LTE network is alive and kicking, and will remain that way until T-Mobile achieves its ultimate goal of creating a single "supercharged network." For the time being, the name of the game is flexibility, and whether you want your transition from Sprint to T-Mobile customer to be slow or fast, the "Un-carrier" will hook you up and do whatever it takes to keep you satisfied.





Of course, you're also free to jump ship to Verizon or AT&T, but it's going to be hard to beat those smartphone deals, special rate plans, and yes, even those 5G speeds soon enough





April 1 was a momentous day for the entire US wireless industry, but August 2 will also go down in the history of the nation's third-largest mobile network operator as a crucial stage in the transition to a "supercharged Un-carrier" fully equipped to challenge the Verizon/AT&T duopoly.