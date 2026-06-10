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Server-crashing T-Mobile offer sparks massive lines

T-Mobile lowered gas to 2016 rates, causing customers to rush to the pumps.

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Anam Hamid
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Shell stations get a magenta makeover. | Image by NBC Chicago
T-Mobile is having a festive month in honor of the 10th anniversary of its Tuesdays programs. This month is about more than just occasional gifts and rewards, and customers are overjoyed. One of the perks is weekly Shell discounts, including one-day, $2/gallon gas events in some cities, and oh boy, is T-Mobile delivering.

Queuing up


For several hours on Tuesday, select Shell pumps in Los Angeles, Houston, and Chicago let drivers fuel up for just $1.99 per gallon. T-Mobile included everyone in the festivities, meaning you didn't even have to be a T-Mobile subscriber to enjoy the low rate.

That provided massive relief compared to the current national average of $4.17 per gallon. Interestingly, gas used to cost $1.99/gallon ten years ago right around the time T-Mobile Tuesdays initially launched, which explains the celebratory rate.

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Shell proved to be a good sport, giving the participating stations a full magenta makeover.

According to Katie Kircik, Regional Marketing Manager at T-Mobile, customer lines stretched for blocks, a testament to just how popular the offer was. She might have even spied a Cricket employee taking in the scene.


There's more



T-Mobile and Shell, of course, had a limited supply of gas at the 2016 rate. However, if you missed out, there are going to be more opportunities as the company will roll out savings of 10 cents off per gallon every week. For this week specifically, they bumped the discount by an additional 40 cents per gallon for up to 20 gallons at participating stations.

This means you can save 50 cents through T-Mobile Tuesdays. This deal has also been incredibly popular, momentarily crashing Shell's systems under the weight of the demand. 

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Striking up the mood



T-Mobile may not be the exact same disruptive Un-carrier it was a decade ago, but now and then, we still get a glimpse of that old spark. This month, for instance, is packed with rewards. The company has already handed out free outdoor blankets and extended DashPass subscriptions for another year.

While the company has long abandoned the strategy of aggressively undercutting competitors on value, it still knows how to differentiate itself.

More than online posts


Loyalty programs and generous offers open to non-T-Mobile customers allow T-Mobile to boost retention and drive switchers from rivals brands. With a month packed with gifts and prizes, it would have been fascinating to see the corresponding Q2 numbers. Alas, the company doesn't report individual figures anymore.
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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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