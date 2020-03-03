T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Software updates

T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users

by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 03, 2020, 9:04 AM
T-Mobile is not usually the fastest US wireless service provider to deliver major software updates for popular Android handsets, but in addition to being a little slow, the "Un-carrier" managed to enrage its Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus-owning customers by sending mixed public signals for a while last month before "temporarily pausing" a rollout that never seemed to be underway in the first place.

According to Magenta's official support webpages, the Android 10 update is still on hold for both early 2018-released Samsung flagships, but reports have been mounting on Reddit in the last few hours of actual goodie pack deliveries finally taking place

So far, no one's complaining of specific bugs or a general system instability of some sort after downloading and installing the massive 1.9GB+ collection of Android 10-based One UI tweaks. That's definitely a good sign, although we're pretty sure many Galaxy S9 and S9+ users would still appreciate an official explanation on T-Mo's part regarding the recent mini-fiasco.

Did the "Un-carrier" discover some undisclosed glitches just as it was preparing to kick off the One UI 2 rollout last week or was the update simply not ready for primetime when the GS9 and S9+ support webpages were revised to list February 23 as the release date for the latest OS promotion? More importantly, why wasn't T-Mobile more transparent about the whole software optimization and release process?

Because we're unlikely to see those questions answered anytime soon, it's probably better to not look back and just commend Samsung (once again) for a job very well done as far as the Galaxy S9, S9+, Note 9, S10, S10e, S10+, Note 10, and Note 10+ are concerned. For the most part, US carriers have outdone themselves, helping the world's largest smartphone vendor spread the upgraded software love faster than ever. In fact, the S9 duo is now officially running Android 10 on all big four wireless networks too.

