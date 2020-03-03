T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
Did the "Un-carrier" discover some undisclosed glitches just as it was preparing to kick off the One UI 2 rollout last week or was the update simply not ready for primetime when the GS9 and S9+ support webpages were revised to list February 23 as the release date for the latest OS promotion? More importantly, why wasn't T-Mobile more transparent about the whole software optimization and release process?
Because we're unlikely to see those questions answered anytime soon, it's probably better to not look back and just commend Samsung (once again) for a job very well done as far as the Galaxy S9, S9+, Note 9, S10, S10e, S10+, Note 10, and Note 10+ are concerned. For the most part, US carriers have outdone themselves, helping the world's largest smartphone vendor spread the upgraded software love faster than ever. In fact, the S9 duo is now officially running Android 10 on all big four wireless networks too.
