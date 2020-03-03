T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users









So far, no one's complaining of specific bugs or a general system instability of some sort after downloading and installing the massive 1.9GB+ collection of Android 10-based One UI tweaks. That's definitely a good sign, although we're pretty sure many Galaxy S9 and S9+ users would still appreciate an official explanation on T-Mo's part regarding the recent mini-fiasco.





Did the "Un-carrier" discover some undisclosed glitches just as it was preparing to kick off the One UI 2 rollout last week or was the update simply not ready for primetime when the GS9 and S9+ support webpages were revised to list February 23 as the release date for the latest OS promotion? More importantly, why wasn't T-Mobile more transparent about the whole software optimization and release process?







