Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is now upgraded to Android 10 on all big four US carriers

Yes, the wait is finally over for those of you in possession of a Sprint-locked Galaxy Note 9 unit, as suggested by multiple relieved Redditors in the last few hours . Of course, mobile network operators often need a little time to spread the love across the nation, so you shouldn't panic if you're not able to leave Android 9.0 Pie behind over the next couple of days. In fact, a few people reportedly received this exact same software goodie pack around a week ago, but for some reason, Sprint couldn't do a wide-scale rollout until now.





Hopefully, this is what we're looking at today, with more than 2 gigs of UI tweaks, system enhancements, and performance improvements making their way as we speak to refresh an oldie but goodie 6.4-inch device with an awesome design and more than respectable specifications.





In addition to a few "standard" Android 10 features and add-ons, the update has a lot of proprietary Samsung One UI 2 stuff going for it that may well extend the life of your high-end handset and vastly improve your user experience.

Shortly after Samsung performed what can only be described as a miracle for owners of US unlocked Galaxy Note 9 models , AT&T became the nation's first major carrier to provide an official Android 10 update for the same 2018-released phone