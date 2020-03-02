Sprint Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is now upgraded to Android 10 on all big four US carriers

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 02, 2020, 6:36 AM
Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is now upgraded to Android 10 on all big four US carriers
Shortly after Samsung performed what can only be described as a miracle for owners of US unlocked Galaxy Note 9 models, AT&T became the nation's first major carrier to provide an official Android 10 update for the same 2018-released phone.

It then took Verizon a full couple of weeks to follow its arch-rival's suit, while T-Mobile's February 23 rollout went largely unnoticed due to some mysterious issues that led to a "temporary pause" in over-the-air deliveries for the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Luckily (and curiously enough), the "Un-carrier" didn't appear to run into the same problems upgrading the Note 9, which brings us to the last of America's big four wireless service providers to promote the S Pen-wielding Snapdragon 845 powerhouse to the latest OS version.

Yes, the wait is finally over for those of you in possession of a Sprint-locked Galaxy Note 9 unit, as suggested by multiple relieved Redditors in the last few hours. Of course, mobile network operators often need a little time to spread the love across the nation, so you shouldn't panic if you're not able to leave Android 9.0 Pie behind over the next couple of days. In fact, a few people reportedly received this exact same software goodie pack around a week ago, but for some reason, Sprint couldn't do a wide-scale rollout until now.

Hopefully, this is what we're looking at today, with more than 2 gigs of UI tweaks, system enhancements, and performance improvements making their way as we speak to refresh an oldie but goodie 6.4-inch device with an awesome design and more than respectable specifications. 

In addition to a few "standard" Android 10 features and add-ons, the update has a lot of proprietary Samsung One UI 2 stuff going for it that may well extend the life of your high-end handset and vastly improve your user experience. 
$578.00 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on Amazon
$439.00 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on eBay

Related phones

Galaxy Note 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 18 Reviews
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 48 hours later
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 48 hours later
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Vivo's 5G Apex 2020 is what every smartphone wishes it could be
Vivo's 5G Apex 2020 is what every smartphone wishes it could be
Will Samsung ever get serious about challenging Apple in the smartwatch market?
Will Samsung ever get serious about challenging Apple in the smartwatch market?
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 108MP camera samples comparison vs 12MP photos
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 108MP camera samples comparison vs 12MP photos

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless