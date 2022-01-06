Samsung’s Android 12 rollout campaign continues with yet another mid-range phone

Now that most of Samsung’s flagships have been updated to Android 12 or are about to get the update very soon, the South Korean company can focus on its mid-tier devices. Surprisingly, Samsung chose the Galaxy A72
as the first non-flagship phone to be updated to Android 12
, something that should have happened no earlier than February.
Today, we have more good news about Samsung’s Android 12 campaign, as SamMobile
reports yet another mid-range smartphone is now getting the update: Galaxy A52
. Once again, the update seems to come a month earlier than originally expected and since it’s the second time it happens, there’s bound to be more mid-range phones getting the Android 12 update in January.
Currently, the Android 12 update for the Galaxy A52 is rolling out in Russia, but this is just the beginning. More countries should join the party in just a few weeks (maybe days), so if you’re rocking a Galaxy A52 as your daily driver, by all means check for the update by heading to Settings / Software update / Download and install
.Samsung
has been doing a great job upgrading its phones to Android 12, despite some major setbacks
with the update for some of its flagships. Now that all the issues have been addressed, everything should work smoothly, and we might see even more mid-end and budget-friendly phones getting updated to Android 12.