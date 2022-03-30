Samsung finally reveals the mystery Galaxy A53, A73, A33, A23, and Galaxy A13 processor specs

Samsung finally reveals the mystery Galaxy A53, A73, A33, A23, and Galaxy A13 processor specs0
Samsung still just says "5nm octa-core processor with 2.4GHz and 2GHz clock frequency cores", and ditto for the Galaxy A73 5G that was announced globally at the same time, but won't be released in the U.S.
Now, however, Samsung India has announced all new models of the 2022 A-series that are coming to the country, and has finally revealed the chipsets behind each of the new members of its chipset family.
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs A53 5G vs A33 5G vs A23 vs Galaxy A13 specs
- Galaxy A73 5G: Snapdragon 778G, 6.7″ FHD+ 120Hz OLED display, 5000mAh battery, 108MP(OIS)/12/5/5MP cameras
- Galaxy A53 5G: Exynos 1280 (5nm), 6.5″ FHD+ 120Hz OLED display, 5000mAh battery, 64MP(OIS)/12/5/5MP cameras
- Galaxy A33 5G: Exynos 1280 (5nm), 6.4″ FHD+ 90Hz OLED display, 5000mAh battery, 48MP(OIS)/8/5/2MP cameras
- Galaxy A23 5G: Snapdragon 680 4G, 6.4″ FHD+ 90Hz LCD display, 5000mAh battery, 50MP(OIS)/5/2/2MP cameras
- Galaxy A13 5G: Exynos 850, 6.6″ FHD+ 60Hz LCD display, 5000mAh battery, 50MP/5/2/2MP cameras
