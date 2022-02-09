 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus are here packing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 - PhoneArena

Samsung Android Release dates

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus are here packing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus are here packing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 series is finally here, and it consists of three tablets in total. These include the Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the high-end Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The non-Ultra Galaxy Tab S8 devices seem to be targeting the mid-range tablet market. This makes them a true iPad Air rival. 

Both the Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus come with an S-Pen, a microSD card slot, and Snapdragon's latest flagship processor. Are Android tablets making a comeback with the Galaxy Tab S8 series? Well, let's find out. 

Pre-order the Galaxy Tab S8 series now and get a free keyboard cover

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

+ free Keyboard cover

Gift
$1099 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

+ free Slim Keyboard cover

Gift
$899 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

+ free Slim Keyboard cover

Gift
$699 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Also read:

Jump to:


Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series specs


Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 PlusSamsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Size165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm185 x 285 x 5.7mm208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm 
Display11-inch 120Hz TFT; 276ppi12.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED; 266ppi14.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED; 240ppi
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 
Storage8/12GB of RAM; 128/256GB of storage8/12GB of RAM; 128/256GB of storage8/12/16GB of RAM; 128/256/512GB of storage
Battery8,000mAh10,090mAh11,200mAh


Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus design


It might look like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is stealing the spotlight right now, but the other less-pricey Tab S8 devices are pretty important too. Design-wise, the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus haven’t changed a lot from their predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S7 series.

Still, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. These tablets have metal bodies, relatively small bezels, and a nice shape and size. Speaking of size, the smaller Galaxy Tab S8 measures 165.3 x 253.8 x 6.4mm, while the bigger Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is 185 x 285 x 5.7mm. In terms of weight, these are both pretty light, with the non-Plus Galaxy Tab S8 weighing in at 503g, and the other having a weight of 567g.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus will come in three color options: Graphite, Silver, and Pink Gold.

Just like the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, these tablets feature four stereo speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos surround sound and a microSD card slot. The speakers are located on the sides. However, unlike the Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus don’t have a notch and feature a single selfie camera that's located in the middle of the display bezel. The Samsung S-Pen can rest on top of the tablets' side via magnets.

The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus use different types of fingerprint scanners. The Galaxy Tab S8 has a side-fingerprint scanner built into the power button, while the Tab S8 Plus uses an in-display one.

Book and keyboard covers will be available for all Galaxy Tab S8 devices.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus specs and features


Let’s start with all the specs the two tablets share. The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, coupled with two storage options: 8GB of RAM/128GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM/256GB of storage one. Both tablets feature Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and have 5G connectivity across their cellular versions.

The non-Ultra Galaxy Tab S8 tablets also share the same camera system. On their back, you will find a dual-camera system with a 13MP main camera and a 6MP ultra-wide shooter. On the front, there is a single 12MP ultra-wide selfie shooter. Both tablets run Android 12 out of the box with Samsung’s latest One UI on top.

This is where the similarities in terms of specs between the two tablets end. The smaller Galaxy Tab S8 has an 11-inch TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2560 x 1600. This makes for a pixel density of 276ppi.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus features a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2800 x 1752, which makes for 266 pixels per inch.

Battery-wise, the non-Plus Galaxy Tab S8 packs an 8,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus comes with a 10,090mAh one. Both tablets support 45W fast-wired charging.

The charger isn’t included in the box, but a USB-C cable and an S-Pen are part of both Galaxy Tab S8 devices' package. 

