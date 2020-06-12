T-Mobile sweetens its deal for Verizon and AT&T switchers who want to keep their phones

and





That's because Magenta will let you keep your mobile device and give you up to $450 via a virtual prepaid card to pay off your current Verizon or AT&T balance. To qualify for the aptly named 2020 Keep and Switch program , you need to have a device financing agreement older than 90 days on an "eligible" phone with one of the two major carriers and be willing to activate a new line of T-Mobile voice service on a "qualified" rate plan.





Said plans include everything from Magenta and Magenta Plus to Magenta Military, Magenta Plus Military, Magenta First Responders, Magenta Plus First Responders, Magenta Unlimited 55, Magenta Plus Unlimited 55, Essentials, Essentials Unlimited 55, and Business Unlimited.









Another important thing you have to take into consideration is that you'll need an unlocked phone, which is a bit of a hassle for AT&T customers. Before porting in your number, you'll want to pay off your device in full, request an unlock, and wait for that to be granted. Finally, this dedicated website will allow you to register for a reimbursement of up to $450 per line within 30 days of your new T-Mobile activation.





All in all, this is not exactly what we'd call a simple and straightforward deal, but the savings are sweet and they can even be combined with another awesome discount allowing you to get three lines of service for the price of two . While T-Mobile is pushing its Essentials options hard, the freebie is available for Magenta and Magenta Plus plans as well.



