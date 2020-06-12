T-Mobile sweetens its deal for Verizon and AT&T switchers who want to keep their phones
Meanwhile, the list of eligible handsets you can bring from Big Red or Ma Bell (via Reddit) is similarly lengthy, including the likes of Apple's iPhone 11, XS, XR, X, 8, 8 Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, and SE (2020), as well as Google's Pixel 2, 3, and 4 duos, and Samsung's Galaxy S8, S9, Note 8, Note 9, S10, and Note 10 families.
Another important thing you have to take into consideration is that you'll need an unlocked phone, which is a bit of a hassle for AT&T customers. Before porting in your number, you'll want to pay off your device in full, request an unlock, and wait for that to be granted. Finally, this dedicated website will allow you to register for a reimbursement of up to $450 per line within 30 days of your new T-Mobile activation.
All in all, this is not exactly what we'd call a simple and straightforward deal, but the savings are sweet and they can even be combined with another awesome discount allowing you to get three lines of service for the price of two. While T-Mobile is pushing its Essentials options hard, the freebie is available for Magenta and Magenta Plus plans as well.