T-Mobile Motorola LG Android Deals

It's raining free mid-range phone deals at T-Mobile, no trade-in needed

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 03, 2020, 5:52 AM
It's raining free mid-range phone deals at T-Mobile, no trade-in needed
T-Mobile picked up not one and not two but three new budget-friendly Android devices with respectable specs and modern designs last week, but just in case the LG Stylo 6, K51, and Moto G Stylus didn't feel affordable enough, the "Un-carrier" is now allowing its customers to get no less than six smartphones free of charge with (almost) no strings attached.

We're talking no device trade-in or number port-in required, although you do have to open a new line of service and agree to a two-year installment plan to receive the monthly bill credits needed to bring the prices of the T-Mobile Revvlry, LG K40, K51, Aristo 4+, Stylo 5, and Moto G7 Power down to $0.

Check out all the deals here 



The costliest of all these handsets is last year's big-battery Moto G7 Power, which normally goes for $200 with 32 gigs of internal storage space, octa-core Snapdragon 632 processing power, a 3GB RAM count, single 12MP rear-facing camera, 8MP selfie shooter, a 6.2-inch display with a mediocre resolution of 1570 x 720 pixels and an unnecessarily wide notch, and above all, a 5,000mAh ticker.

Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean everyone should ignore all the other free phones on offer right now to get the G7 Power. The LG Stylo 5, for instance, comes with a built-in pen and an arguably prettier design, as well as a sharper 6.2-inch screen, typically fetching $186 at the nation's third-largest wireless service provider.

Then you have the freshly released LG K51 with a massive 6.5-inch "FullVision" screen in tow and a relatively discreet waterdrop-style notch, as well as a triple rear-facing camera system composed of a 13MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The other three devices on sale at $0 for an undoubtedly limited time are a little harder to recommend, although the T-Mobile Revvlry is also not a bad product... from a hardware standpoint, while suffering from absolutely terrible software support.

As far as the terms and conditions of the killer deals are concerned, there's very little to take into consideration before deciding to pull the trigger. For instance, the offer can't be combined with Carrier Freedom, and you do need to activate your new voice line on a "qualified" rate plan to be eligible for a free mid-ranger. Said plans include everything from Magenta to Magenta Plus, Military, First Responders, Unlimited 55, Essentials, One, One Plus, and Simple Choice, so basically, nothing is excluded. 

Related phones

Stylo 5
LG Stylo 5 View Full specs

User Rating:

5.4
 Based on 5 Reviews
  • Display 6.2 inches
    2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM450, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
Moto G7 Power
Motorola Moto G7 Power View Full specs

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 4 Reviews
Moto G7 Power on
$160 Motorola Moto G7 Power on
  • Display 6.2 inches
    1570 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
K51
LG K51 View Full specs

User Rating:

4.5
 Based on 2 Reviews
  • Display 6.5 inches
    1560 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera)
    13 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio P22, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
K40
LG K40 View Full specs

User Rating:

4.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$110 LG K40 on
  • Display 5.7 inches
    1440 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 2GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Aristo 4+
LG Aristo 4+ View Full specs

User Rating:

1.0
 Based on 2 Reviews
  • Display 5.5 inches
    1440 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm 425, 2GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
Revvlry
T-Mobile Revvlry View Full specs

User Rating:

7.5
 Based on 2 Reviews
  • Display 5.7 inches
    1520 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
It's raining free mid-range phone deals at T-Mobile, no trade-in needed
Popular stories
Expires in - 17h 25minApple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are on sale at an amazing price in a single color
Popular stories
Expires in - 17h 25minHurry and get an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet and a case or dock at a crazy low price
Popular stories
T-Mobile customers get extended Stadia Pro free trial and other perks and gifts
Popular stories
Amazon has Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S6 on sale at an excellent discount
Popular stories
Apple's fully unlocked iPhone XS Max is on sale at massive discounts in brand-new condition

Popular stories

Popular stories
Amazon is making Alexa even more powerful with a slew of new features
Popular stories
These iPhones may be updated to iOS 14 on release, supported device list leaks
Popular stories
An app turns your Galaxy S20 Ultra or Note 10 Plus into night vision goggles
Popular stories
OnePlus Z 5G benchmark seems to confirm excellent SoC and insane RAM count
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 may have a larger battery to back its 120Hz display and 5G specs, after all
Popular stories
Apple finally starts selling the iPhone XR in refurbished condition at decent discounts

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless