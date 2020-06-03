It's raining free mid-range phone deals at T-Mobile, no trade-in needed





We're talking no device trade-in or number port-in required, although you do have to open a new line of service and agree to a two-year installment plan to receive the monthly bill credits needed to bring the prices of the T-Mobile Revvlry, LG K40, K51, Aristo 4+, Stylo 5 , and Moto G7 Power down to $0.













The costliest of all these handsets is last year's big-battery Moto G7 Power , which normally goes for $200 with 32 gigs of internal storage space, octa-core Snapdragon 632 processing power, a 3GB RAM count, single 12MP rear-facing camera, 8MP selfie shooter, a 6.2 -inch display with a mediocre resolution of 1570 x 720 pixels and an unnecessarily wide notch, and above all, a 5,000mAh ticker.





Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean everyone should ignore all the other free phones on offer right now to get the G7 Power. The LG Stylo 5 , for instance, comes with a built-in pen and an arguably prettier design, as well as a sharper 6.2-inch screen, typically fetching $186 at the nation's third-largest wireless service provider.





Then you have the freshly released LG K51 with a massive 6.5-inch "FullVision" screen in tow and a relatively discreet waterdrop-style notch, as well as a triple rear-facing camera system composed of a 13MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The other three devices on sale at $0 for an undoubtedly limited time are a little harder to recommend, although the T-Mobile Revvlry is also not a bad product... from a hardware standpoint, while suffering from absolutely terrible software support





As far as the terms and conditions of the killer deals are concerned, there's very little to take into consideration before deciding to pull the trigger. For instance, the offer can't be combined with Carrier Freedom, and you do need to activate your new voice line on a "qualified" rate plan to be eligible for a free mid-ranger. Said plans include everything from Magenta to Magenta Plus, Military, First Responders, Unlimited 55, Essentials, One, One Plus, and Simple Choice, so basically, nothing is excluded.