T-Mobile Wireless service 5G

T-Mobile gives free unlimited 5G service to first responders

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 21, 2020, 1:53 PM
T-Mobile gives free unlimited 5G service to first responders
Back on November 7th, before coronavirus and COVID-19 became household names, T-Mobile announced its plans for nationwide 5G service. That day, former CEO John Legere and his hand-picked successor Mike Sievert discussed some of the new services that T-Mobile would be able to offer if the merger with Sprint closed. And now, more than half a year later, the deal has closed and T-Mobile is actively enhancing its 5G network using the 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum it acquired from Sprint in the merger.

T-Mobile has plans for some of its extra capacity


This morning, one of the new services T-Mobile promised to offer following the merger is being promoted by the carrier with a YouTube video. The Connecting Heroes Initiative promises free unlimited 5G service to first responders. The latter is defined by T-Mobile as "state & local fire, police, and EMS agencies." With 240 million emergency calls placed each year in the U.S., according to the carrier, communications is the most important part of the emergency system. Mike Mayta, the CIO of the city of Wichita Kansas has first-hand experience of this. The city has a long history of getting hit by tornadoes and Mayta says, "Access to critical communications is vitally important for our first responders." This is important because 5G will be able to alert officers about the situation that they are walking in to faster than before. This gives them time to prepare and not be totally surprised about what they are about to face. Those agencies that have been verified (and are subject to re-verification) will receive unlimited voice, unlimited texting, and unlimited 5G data from T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network.



Mike Katz, T-Mobile's executive vice-president, notes that the wireless provider is able to offer the Connecting Heroes Initiative because of the extra capacity it will have thanks to the merger with Sprint. Katz says that T-Mobile will have more capacity than any other wireless provider in the country. As a result, "...we're able to take some of that capacity and use it for good where we have first responders that really need it." And they really need it. Mayta, Wichita's CIO, says that "When we're looking at budgets, those opportunities like the Heroes Program, that's gonna save us millions over the life of the program. Those millions can then be reallocated within the department to provide better services for the public." He adds that his city has been a T-Mobile customer for more than ten years and says that by offering this Heroes Program, the carrier is "walkin' the walk and not just talkin' the talk."

Other programs that T-Mobile announced back in November include Project 10Million. With this program, T-Mobile will provide free service, discounted handsets, and free hotspots to 10 million devices over the next five years. Many children in low-income areas face what is known as the "homework gap" because of their inability to access the internet. That's because 70% of teachers assign homework that requires a student to have an internet connection. Of the 35 million households in the country with children, five million do not have internet service. Kids without internet service have a hard time keeping up with their peers which is why Project 10Million is so important.



Speaking of children, just a couple of weeks ago T-Mobile's executive vice-president and CCO Janice Kapner announced that with schools closed because of the coronavirus, some children are missing out on meals that would normally be provided to them by the school district. As a result, the company has given over $4 million to Feeding America and the Boys and Girls Club of America and local schools to "keep vulnerable children safe and fed while they're out of school." T-Mobile is also looking to connect hundreds of thousands of students to the internet; these are children who don't currently have access to the internet.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Win one of three smartphones from Ting Mobile in PhoneArena's exclusive giveaway!
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced
Here's when the Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be announced
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $399 to $1449!
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor

Popular stories

Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless