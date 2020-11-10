T-Mobile unveils by far the best Google Pixel 4a 5G launch deal in the US









For starters, you'll obviously need to purchase the mid-ranger on a two-year installment plan. The second condition is an "eligible" new line of wireless service, while the third is an obligatory trade-in of an "old smartphone." Unfortunately, we don't have a list of devices that will qualify for the trade-in discount yet, but on the bright side, you can skip that step and still shave 50 percent off the aforementioned MSRP of the Google Pixel 4a 5G as long as you open a new line or new T-Mobile account altogether.





Alternatively, you will also be able to save 250 bucks with a device trade-in and no new line, so however you look at it, the "Un-carrier" is arguably eclipsing the generosity of both AT&T and Verizon when it comes to Pixel 4a 5G launch deals. Big Red, mind you, can take 50 percent off its $600 list price of a 5G UW-supporting Pixel 4a with a new line of unlimited service, whereas Ma Bell will only go down to $150 with monthly installments, new lines, and a trade-in.





Keep in mind that T-Mo's discounts will be applied to your account as monthly bill credits totaling $250 or $500, and the Snapdragon 765-powered handset is not up for grabs yet, kicking off its Magenta-flavored online pre-orders this Friday, November 13 before going on sale in physical stores and arriving at the doorsteps of early adopters on November 20.









As always, you can count on T-Mobile for the best official unboxing videos out there, and while the Pixel 4a 5G's unboxing is not as wild as similar videos from the past, it's definitely informative, promoting every single key feature and selling point, from the phone's low and mid-band 5G support to its "all-day" 3,800mAh battery, almost surprisingly capable 12 + 16MP dual rear-facing camera system, and a bunch of neat software tricks like Google Assistant Routines, Night Sight, and Astrophotography.



