Google's Pixel 5 goes on sale at AT&T today alongside Pixel 4a 5G preorders
AT&T has a special offer for Pixel 5 early adopters that lowers its price to just $15/month over 30 months, or $450 in total. You'll have to either upgrade an existing line or open a new line with the carrier to make use of the deal. The savings will be applied to your account as bill credits over the length of the contract.
For $450, the Pixel 5 is an excellent phone. It has a durable aluminum body, 90Hz OLED display and Snapradgon 765G with 5G support. Of course, what's most lucrative about it for most people is the "pure" Android software and the Google Camera app. It's worth noting that our latest camera comparisons showed that other manufacturers have caught up or even overtaken the Pixel camera in many aspects. You can check the results for yourself from the links below:
AT&T also launches the preorders for the Pixel 4a 5G today. You can get the phone with a similar deal to that of the Pixel 5 but the price for the Pixel 4a 5G is just $10/month for 30 months. $300 is not bad at all for a 5G phone with specs fairly similar to those of the Pixel 5. If you want to learn about the differences between the two Google phones, check our Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4a 5G comparison.