AT&T Android Google 5G

Google's Pixel 5 goes on sale at AT&T today alongside Pixel 4a 5G preorders

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Nov 06, 2020, 9:00 AM
Google's Pixel 5 goes on sale at AT&amp;T today alongside Pixel 4a 5G preorders
Google announced the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G a while ago, but the release of the phones wasn't imminent. Far from it, in fact, we're still in the process of getting the two devices available on all the usual channels. 

Today marks yet another phase of the launch, as one of the biggest carriers in the States, AT&T, now offers the Pixel 5 to its customers. An event that was slightly overshadowed by the beginning of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max preorders. And if you're thinking "Who'll buy the Pixel 5 for $699 when there are much better phones for that price?", well, we have some good news for you!

AT&T has a special offer for Pixel 5 early adopters that lowers its price to just $15/month over 30 months, or $450 in total. You'll have to either upgrade an existing line or open a new line with the carrier to make use of the deal. The savings will be applied to your account as bill credits over the length of the contract. 

For $450, the Pixel 5 is an excellent phone. It has a durable aluminum body, 90Hz OLED display and Snapradgon 765G with 5G support. Of course, what's most lucrative about it for most people is the "pure" Android software and the Google Camera app. It's worth noting that our latest camera comparisons showed that other manufacturers have caught up or even overtaken the Pixel camera in many aspects. You can check the results for yourself from the links below:

AT&T also launches the preorders for the Pixel 4a 5G today. You can get the phone with a similar deal to that of the Pixel 5 but the price for the Pixel 4a 5G is just $10/month for 30 months. $300 is not bad at all for a 5G phone with specs fairly similar to those of the Pixel 5. If you want to learn about the differences between the two Google phones, check our Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4a 5G comparison

Related phones

Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.7
 Read Full Review
$700 Special Verizon $650 Special Bestbuy $725 Special At&t
View more offers
  • Display 6.0 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4080 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$525 Special At&t $500
  • Display 6.2 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3885 mAh
  • OS Android 11

