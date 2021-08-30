Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
T-Mobile Deals Wireless service Boost Dish

T-Mobile takes its war against Dish to the next level by directly targeting Boost Mobile

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
T-Mobile takes its war against Dish to the next level by directly targeting Boost Mobile
It's hard to imagine the mega-merger between T-Mobile and Sprint ever getting the necessary regulatory approvals without Dish Network's involvement, but any friendly feelings that may have emerged from the mutually beneficial alliance seem to be long behind the two wireless industry rivals now.

Even though Dish is still barely getting started in this very challenging and competitive field, T-Mo doesn't want any surprises down the line, pulling out all the stops to convince as many Boost Mobile subscribers as possible to switch to the magenta side.

Boost, of course, is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) previously owned by Sprint that Dish acquired from... none other than T-Mobile. Further complicating the relationship, Boost Mobile customers are still connected to the "Un-carrier's" network, at least until Dish completes its transition to AT&T as its "primary" wireless service provider.

None of that is stopping T-Mobile from going directly after Dish's Boost subscriber base already as part of its Keep & Switch program. Unveiled last year as Magenta's then-latest attempt at recruiting Verizon and AT&T customers, the promotion is reportedly open as of last Friday, August 27, to Boost Mobile users as well.

While the prepaid carrier doesn't appear to have had its name added to the official Keep & Switch website, we really don't have any reason to doubt the legitimacy and accuracy of the internal document published by the always reliable folks over at The T-Mo Report.

Just like AT&T, Verizon, Spectrum, Xfinity, US Cellular, and Claro subscribers, wireless users looking to switch from Boost to T-Mobile should be able to keep their current phone and get up to $650 (via a virtual prepaid card) to cover whatever they may owe on their device payment plan balance.

In order to be eligible for this deal, you'll first need to ask Boost to unlock said smartphone, which unfortunately cannot be done earlier than 12 months after activating the device on the now Dish-owned carrier.

In other words, we don't expect a lot of non-Verizon or AT&T people to be able to take advantage of this promotion, but it's definitely interesting to see T-Mobile take its Dish war to the next level after indirectly targeting Boost customers with an absolutely mind-blowing combo deal last month.

T-Mobile unloads on DISH over Sprint network shutdown letter by DoJ
T-Mobile unloads on DISH over Sprint network shutdown letter by DoJ
Aug 10, 2021, 8:09 AM, by Daniel Petrov
Dish will take on T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T with a new postpaid wireless brand in 2022
Dish will take on T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T with a new postpaid wireless brand in 2022
Aug 02, 2021, 4:07 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Dish takes its T-Mobile complaints to the FCC, with Boost customers caught in the middle
Dish takes its T-Mobile complaints to the FCC, with Boost customers caught in the middle
Apr 02, 2021, 3:36 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
T-Mobile scoffs at Dish's 'anti-competitive' accusations, describing itself as 'pro-competitive'
T-Mobile scoffs at Dish's 'anti-competitive' accusations, describing itself as 'pro-competitive'
Apr 13, 2021, 1:49 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Dish Chairman Ergen calls T-Mobile anticompetitive
Dish Chairman Ergen calls T-Mobile anticompetitive
Feb 26, 2021, 3:22 PM, by Alan Friedman
Best T-Mobile prepaid and postpaid plans for you
updated
updated
Best T-Mobile prepaid and postpaid plans for you
Jul 08, 2021, 7:55 AM, by Preslav Kateliev, Georgi Zarkov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Square Enix brings more Final Fantasy games to iOS and Android
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Square Enix brings more Final Fantasy games to iOS and Android
Google is investigating Pixel 5a thermal and touchscreen issues
by Anam Hamid,  2
Google is investigating Pixel 5a thermal and touchscreen issues
Galaxy S20 FE gets September security patch, touchscreen issue fix
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Galaxy S20 FE gets September security patch, touchscreen issue fix
Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon
-$200
Save $100 on these top-tier Sony noise-canceling headphones at Amazon
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Save $100 on these top-tier Sony noise-canceling headphones at Amazon
-$100
Check out the first Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G deal with no strings attached
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Check out the first Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G deal with no strings attached
-$50
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless