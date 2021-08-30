T-Mobile takes its war against Dish to the next level by directly targeting Boost Mobile





Even though Dish is still barely getting started in this very challenging and competitive field, T-Mo doesn't want any surprises down the line, pulling out all the stops to convince as many Boost Mobile subscribers as possible to switch to the magenta side.









None of that is stopping T-Mobile from going directly after Dish's Boost subscriber base already as part of its Keep & Switch program. Unveiled last year as Magenta's then-latest attempt at recruiting Verizon and AT&T customers, the promotion is reportedly open as of last Friday, August 27, to Boost Mobile users as well.









Just like AT&T, Verizon, Spectrum, Xfinity, US Cellular, and Claro subscribers, wireless users looking to switch from Boost to T-Mobile should be able to keep their current phone and get up to $650 (via a virtual prepaid card) to cover whatever they may owe on their device payment plan balance.





In order to be eligible for this deal, you'll first need to ask Boost to unlock said smartphone, which unfortunately cannot be done earlier than 12 months after activating the device on the now Dish-owned carrier.





In other words, we don't expect a lot of non-Verizon or AT&T people to be able to take advantage of this promotion, but it's definitely interesting to see T-Mobile take its Dish war to the next level after indirectly targeting Boost customers with an absolutely mind-blowing combo deal last month





