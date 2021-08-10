T-Mobile unloads on DISH over 'grave concerns' Sprint network shutdown letter by DoJ





Now the Justice Department is looking into the matter, tips Bloomberg , and has expressed "grave concerns" over precisely those dates in a letter to both DISH and T-Mobile, warranting a reply from the Un-carrier.





The DoJ which was in charge of overseeing the T-Mobile and Sprint merger details, agreed on the condition that the two carriers will divest of some of its prepaid brands, and there will be enough legacy network shutdown transition period to allow DISH to become a fourth major carrier with the inherited prepaid subscribers. In particular, the letter is targeting the following leaked or announced Sprint and T-Mobile network sunset dates:





Sprint 2G/3G network shutdown date: January 1, 2022

Sprint 4G LTE network sunset date: June 30, 2022

T-Mobile 3G network shutdown date: April 1, 2022 (formerly October 1st, 2021)

T-Mobile 2G network shutdown date: January 1, 2023



The Justice Department is apparently left " left with grave concerns about the potential for a nationwide CDMA shutdown to leave a substantial proportion of Boost’s customers without service ," writes the letter, provoking a quick and defiant reaction from T-Mobile:









When it comes to DISH, the tone and language of the press release that the Un-carrier sent us quickly gets a nasty turn, showing just how exasperated T-Mobile is with the moves of DISH which is apparently not going to be ready with its 5G network before 2022.









Don't hold back now, T-Mobile, we know that the feeling of blackmail is not pleasant but one has to ask themselves exactly how many people are still on older phone technology to warrant such a brouhaha over an aging network shutdown.





Actually, quite a lot. According to DISH's Chairman Charlie Ergen, most of the 9 million subscribers it inherited by acquiring Boost Mobile from Sprint, are using the CDMA network which will be sunset in January, while T-Mobile's own 2G service is apparently not scheduled for shutdown before 2023.





Those three two need to figure it out, and pronto, or the DoJ could easily be on the case with all the legal repercussions involved.