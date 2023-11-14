Free phones, free watches, free buds, and more: These are T-Mobile's insane Black Friday 2023 deals





That's right, the nation-leading "Un-carrier" seems incapable of waiting until Thanksgiving to throw free stuff at everyone and anyone... willing to meet a couple of pretty straightforward special requirements.

So... many... free... phones





Z Flip 5, Google Pixel 8, T-Mobile , and your expense will be knocked down to... $0 with a new line of service or an eligible device trade-in as long as you don't have a problem getting or staying on a Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan. What do the Galaxy S23 Pixel 8 Pro , and Motorola Razr+ all have in common? You've guessed it, you can choose any one of these ultra-high-end Android handsets to "purchase" before Christmas from, and your expense will be knocked down to... $0 with a new line of service or an eligible device trade-in as long as you don't have a problem getting or staying on a Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan.













The list of free phones continues with T-Mobile 's own-brand REVVL 6x Pro 5G and REVVL 6x 5G, for which you need to add a line on "most plans." Alternatively, you can give Magenta an old handset in "any condition" (including with a cracked or completely broken screen), and the two 5G-enabled REVVLs will only set you back $50 apiece.





If you think it's literally impossible to beat or top these wicked Black Friday deals, then you must not be very familiar with how T-Mo often conducts its business. That's because you can combine your free phone with a free smartwatch like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 or Google Pixel Watch and a pair of complimentary noise-cancelling earbuds to truly set a new gold standard in terms of (early) Christmas savings.





Galaxy S23 , Galaxy Watch 6 , and Galaxy Buds 2, therefore, you're looking at saving an incredible $1,300 in total... after bill credits, sales tax, and everything else. Now that's just an insane level of generosity from Your gratis smartwatch will of course require a new line of service of its own, but the Galaxy Buds 2 will head your way at no cost whatsoever without any strings attached... once you meet all the other conditions. If you opt for a special bundle consisting of Samsung's "vanilla", and Galaxy Buds 2, therefore, you're looking at saving an incredible $1,300 in total... after bill credits, sales tax, and everything else. Now that's just an insane level of generosity from a carrier that's gotten way more hate than love over the last few months.

But wait, there's more!





More opportunities to save big on the devices and services you love, that is, including a return of an uber-popular deal with four voice lines for a measly $100 a month all in all on an Essentials plan or Business Unlimited Select with AutoPay.









Galaxy Watch 6 , free first-gen Pixel Watch , and half-off Then you have a free, free first-gen, and half-off Pixel Watch 2 with a new watch line and no obligatory smartphone purchase, as well as up to $150 discounts on "select" JBL products.





T-Mobile is unsurprisingly preparing an avalanche of early holiday promotions of its own starting November 16, with the hot new Perhaps more notably, Metro byis unsurprisingly preparing an avalanche of early holiday promotions of its own starting November 16, with the hot new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE dropping from $600 to $0 with a number transfer in brick and mortar stores only for a "super limited" time.





The slightly humbler Samsung Galaxy A54 5G mid-ranger will also be free with port-ins on and offline to save you a very cool $469 of its own, whereas the affordable Motorola Razr foldable will technically cost $99.99 under the same condition... before netting you a virtual prepaid Mastercard of, you guessed it, $100 after your third monthly payment.





Last but certainly not least, Metro's already dirt-cheap 5G service will fall to a monthly cost of $25 for a single unlimited line as long as you bring your own device and phone number to the prepaid operator. Unlimited 5G plans probably can't get any cheaper than that this year, so be sure to pull the trigger as soon as this killer deal goes live. Otherwise, you may well miss it due to overwhelming customer demand.