T-Mobile has the Motorola Razr 5G on sale at an unbelievable price

That's because the list of alternatives to the two aforementioned bestsellers is pretty short, especially in the US, and unless you can get them at a really good price, said alternatives are also... not great.





The poorly reviewed Motorola Razr 5G , for instance, is essentially impossible to recommend at its original $1,400 MSRP, but after a number of permanent discounts, T-Mobile is incredibly selling the modern 6.2 -inch flip phone for a measly $199.99 for an undoubtedly limited time right now.





You don't have to trade anything in, port in an existing number from a different mobile network operator, or meet all sorts of special requirements to be able to claim this killer new deal, although you do need to purchase the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765 mid-ranger on a monthly installment plan and activate a new line of wireless service to get $300 applied to your account as monthly bill credits.





Available in a single Polished Graphite flavor, the heavily reduced second-gen Razr is quite hard to turn down at just two Benjamins in spite of the handset's more than obvious flaws, which haven't gotten any better with time.





Released around a year ago, this (mostly failed) experiment should get some sort of a follow-up effort at some point in the relatively near future, although for the time being, Motorola 's third reimagined Razr with Android onboard remains a big question mark.





As such, it's probably not a bad idea to consider the existing Razr 5G (2020) model as an (unconventional) alternative to the best budget 5G phones available today, especially if your budget just so happens to be $199.99.





