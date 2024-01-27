Stop looking forward to the iPhone 16 - you might be disappointed: Buy Apple's best mistake instead!

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

iPhone 15

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 16

iPhone 12

iPhone 16

iPhone 12

In case you were wondering why I haven’t mentioned the iPhone 16 Pro in this story, that’s because I’m a little bit biassed towards it. In fact, I consider it the only new iPhone 16 model worth waiting for right now.

iPhone 16

iPhone 16



In this line of thought, iPhone 16 Pro is expected to gain Apple’s 5x periscope zoom camera, which has so far been reserved for the Pro Max model - allegedly due to space constraints. In other words, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max shouldn’t be separated by anything but the differences in screen and battery size, which is the only right way to do it, Apple!



Apple rarely makes mistakes but the iPhone 15 was a “happy accident” worth buying in the beginning of 2024

In this line of thought,Pro is expected to gain Apple’s 5x periscope zoom camera, which has so far been reserved for the Pro Max model - allegedly due to space constraints. In other words, thePro andshouldn’t be separated by anything but the differences in screen and battery size, which is the only right way to do it, Apple!



In the end, let’s not forget that not knowing what a new phone might look like doesn’t mean you can’t make an educated guess about what it’s not going to look like. And even with the leaks and rumors aside, it’s pretty safe to guess Apple won’t be going all-in with the iPhone 16 series.



and especially the iPhone 15 Pro Max brought big upgrades compared to the iPhone 14 Pro series thanks to notable changes to image processing, feel-in-the-hand, weight, the first 3nm SoC in the business, and… USB-C.



Meanwhile, the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 is the one iPhone 15 model I’d personally buy (if I was upgrading). The upgrades compared to the disappointing iPhone 16 certainly won’t be able (or allowed) to jump.



Apple rarely makes mistakes but the iPhone 15 certainly looks like a “happy accident” that’s worth buying in the beginning of 2024 just as much as it was worth buying when it first came out. In fact, you could possibly get it for some $100-200 less if you shop around on Amazon/BestBuy/eBay.







Any iPhone 15 users? Are you happy with what the $800 iPhone offers in 2024? In the end, let’s not forget that not knowing what a new phone might look like doesn’t mean you can’t make an educated guess about what it’s not going to look like. And even with the leaks and rumors aside, it’s pretty safe to guess Apple won’t be going all-in with theseries. iPhone 15 Pro and especially thebrought big upgrades compared to theseries thanks to notable changes to image processing, feel-in-the-hand, weight, the first 3nm SoC in the business, and… USB-C.Meanwhile, the vanillaand iPhone 15 Plus models were a huge surprise for many tech nerds, including me. In fact, I’d go as far as to say the vanillais the onemodel I’d personally buy (if I was upgrading). The upgrades compared to the disappointing iPhone 14 were huge across the board, meaning Apple has set the bar extremely high now. A barcertainly won’t be able (or allowed) to jump.Apple rarely makes mistakes but thecertainly looks like a “happy accident” that’s worth buying in the beginning of 2024 just as much as it was worth buying when it first came out. In fact, you could possibly get it for some $100-200 less if you shop around on Amazon/BestBuy/eBay.

As you might know,Pro is expected to bump the screen size of the smaller Pro iPhone model for the first time since 2019, jumping from 6.1-inches to 6.3-inches. And while this is far from the definition of a “game-changing upgrade”, I believe it’ll make the 6.3-inchPro the perfect compromise for those who want a large iPhone screen that’s also usable with one hand. And that’s a big deal in my book.