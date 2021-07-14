Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

Google will distribute 70% of Stadia’s subscription revenue among developers

Mariyan Slavov
Google will distribute 70% of Stadia’s subscription revenue among developers
Good news if you’re a developer and your games are on the Stadia platform. Google announced today that 70% of all monthly revenue generated by the Stadia Pro subscription will be split between developers. The new scheme will take effect at the end of this July.

The revenue will be split based on something called “session days”. If you play a Stadia game on a specific day, it counts as one session day. It doesn’t matter if you log in and play the game twice or three times this very day, it’ll still count as just one session day.

Another new incentive aimed to put smiles on developers’ faces concerns the Stadia Store. Google will share 85% of the sales revenue for games released from October 1. This new revenue distribution will apply up to the first $3 million and the initiative will be available until the end of 2023.

Finally, Google will be launching its own Stadia affiliate program in the first half of 2022, awarding developers $10 for every new Stadia Pro subscriber. It's not surprising that Google wants to boost its cloud gaming platform content and giving developers a bigger cut will probably do the trick. 

According to Stadia product manager Alan Joyce (via GamesIndustry.biz), the platform continues to be a focus for Google, despite the shutdown of  both game studios in Montreal and Los Angeles, which were supposed to "produce exclusive, original content across a diverse portfolio of games."

