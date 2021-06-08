AT&T adds free Google Stadia Pro gaming subscription to unlimited 5G plans and phones

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Daniel Petrov
Jun 08, 2021, 9:04 AM
Besides offering free phones and generous trade-in offers again like in the good ol' contract times, the top three US carriers keep adding perks to their unlimited plans to lure customers into the 5G fold, and keep them there. In the case of AT&T, for 36 months.

After enticing potential customers with its own HBO Max service, now AT&T throws in another sweetener to its unlimited 5G plan deal - free Google Stadia Pro subscription. Starting June 9, AT&T partners with Google over a free 6-month subscription to Stadia Pro gaming with select plans and phones, Fiber customers included.

"For a limited time, AT&T customers can enjoy 6-months of Stadia Pro on us. After the 6-months, the subscription rolls to $9.99 per month unless the customer cancels. Plus, for a limited time, AT&T customers who redeem this offer can also purchase a discounted Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra bundle for only $19.99," says the offer, and it is available right now.

Not everyone can get the free Stadia Pro game streaming service from AT&T, though, it's only available for new or existing customers on eligible unlimited plans who "add or upgrade to a 5G smartphone." If you are a new AT&T Fiber subscriber, or upgrade to one of the 300Mbps, 500Mbps, or 1 GIG Fiber plans, you also get Google Stadio Pro tacked on for six months.


Google's Stadia was off to a rough start despite its apparent technical advantages as it has less games to offer than the competition and requires a robust connection to work as advertised. That is why a promotional partnership with AT&T's fast next-gen network sound like just what the consultants ordered to popularize it and get it in the hands of a larger market base.

 As for AT&T, the $60 it will be doling out to Google for the period would be recouped by luring you into its upper tier 5G network plans and phones, and the expense will be peanuts compared to what it is already giving away in free phones and generous trade-ins to achieve the same goal - about $2 billion per quarter, according to analysts.

