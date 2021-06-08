AT&T adds free Google Stadia Pro gaming subscription to unlimited 5G plans and phones









" For a limited time, AT&T customers can enjoy 6-months of Stadia Pro on us. After the 6-months, the subscription rolls to $9.99 per month unless the customer cancels. Plus, for a limited time, AT&T customers who redeem this offer can also purchase a discounted Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra bundle for only $19.99 ," says the offer, and it is available right now.





Not everyone can get the free Stadia Pro game streaming service from AT&T, though, it's only available for new or existing customers on eligible unlimited plans who "add or upgrade to a 5G smartphone." If you are a new AT&T Fiber subscriber, or upgrade to one of the 300Mbps, 500Mbps, or 1 GIG Fiber plans, you also get Google Stadio Pro tacked on for six months.













As for AT&T, the $60 it will be doling out to Google for the period would be recouped by luring you into its upper tier 5G network plans and phones, and the expense will be peanuts compared to what it is already giving away in free phones and generous trade-ins to achieve the same goal - about $2 billion per quarter, according to analysts.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!

