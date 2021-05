OnePlus announces free Google Stadia bundles; mentions Nord 2 by mistake

Get a free Stadia Premiere Edition bundle with your OnePlus phone

Stadia hasn’t been the massive success that Google hoped for when it launched the gaming platform in 2019. But it’s giving up without a fight, and today a partnership has been announced with OnePlus.Customers in the UK, Germany, and France who purchase a new OnePlus Nord OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 9 , or OnePlus 9 Pro from the official OnePlus website can claim a free Stadia Premiere Edition bundle.The package usually retails at £90/€100 and includes a Stadia Controller and Google Chromecast Ultra. However, there’s no included Stadia subscription, so customers will have to pay for that one themselves.To claim the Stadia bundle, OnePlus will email German and French customers 15 days after making the purchase with a code that can be used on the Google Store. In the UK, buyers will have to wait 30 days.Overall, it seems like a decent promotion considering the cheapest eligible device — the OnePlus Nord — is being sold by the company for just £329 and €369 right now, down from its original price of £379/€399.Speaking of the Nord, OnePlus accidentally slipped up (via Android Police ) when announcing the Stadia promotion and listed the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 as one of the eligible smartphones, which suggests a release might not be far away.