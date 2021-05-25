$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Accessories Android OnePlus

OnePlus announces free Google Stadia bundles; mentions Nord 2 by mistake

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 25, 2021, 11:02 AM
OnePlus announces free Google Stadia bundles; mentions Nord 2 by mistake
Stadia hasn’t been the massive success that Google hoped for when it launched the gaming platform in 2019. But it’s giving up without a fight, and today a partnership has been announced with OnePlus.

Get a free Stadia Premiere Edition bundle with your OnePlus phone


Customers in the UK, Germany, and France who purchase a new OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 9, or OnePlus 9 Pro from the official OnePlus website can claim a free Stadia Premiere Edition bundle.

The package usually retails at £90/€100 and includes a Stadia Controller and Google Chromecast Ultra. However, there’s no included Stadia subscription, so customers will have to pay for that one themselves.

To claim the Stadia bundle, OnePlus will email German and French customers 15 days after making the purchase with a code that can be used on the Google Store. In the UK, buyers will have to wait 30 days.

Overall, it seems like a decent promotion considering the cheapest eligible device — the OnePlus Nord — is being sold by the company for just £329 and €369 right now, down from its original price of £379/€399.

Speaking of the Nord, OnePlus accidentally slipped up (via Android Police) when announcing the Stadia promotion and listed the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 as one of the eligible smartphones, which suggests a release might not be far away.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The big-battery Nokia G10 is coming to the US this week for $149
by Joshua Swingle,  0
The big-battery Nokia G10 is coming to the US this week for $149
Mini-LED iPad Pro display issues explained: What's "blooming" and is there a fix
by Martin Filipov,  2
Mini-LED iPad Pro display issues explained: What's "blooming" and is there a fix
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7 is on sale at a mid-range price in two different versions
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7 is on sale at a mid-range price in two different versions
-$180
Cloud vs external SSD/HDD storage: Which one to choose depending on your needs
by Martin Filipov,  0
Cloud vs external SSD/HDD storage: Which one to choose depending on your needs
This is the best Apple AirPods Pro deal we've seen in a long time
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
This is the best Apple AirPods Pro deal we've seen in a long time
-$95
OnePlus 9 price, deals, and where to buy
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
OnePlus 9 price, deals, and where to buy

Featured stories

Popular stories
What is Apple Lossless Audio?
Popular stories
iPhone SE 2023 concept shows us what notchless iPhones could look like
Popular stories
iPhone 6S after 5 years: A living legend
Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price

Popular stories

Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
These Samsung smartphones will be eligible for Android 12 update
Popular stories
Patent suggests no physical buttons for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless