OnePlus announces free Google Stadia bundles; mentions Nord 2 by mistake
Get a free Stadia Premiere Edition bundle with your OnePlus phone
Customers in the UK, Germany, and France who purchase a new OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 9, or OnePlus 9 Pro from the official OnePlus website can claim a free Stadia Premiere Edition bundle.
To claim the Stadia bundle, OnePlus will email German and French customers 15 days after making the purchase with a code that can be used on the Google Store. In the UK, buyers will have to wait 30 days.
Speaking of the Nord, OnePlus accidentally slipped up (via Android Police) when announcing the Stadia promotion and listed the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 as one of the eligible smartphones, which suggests a release might not be far away.