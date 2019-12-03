iPhone and iPad users finally get a handy Spotify feature available on Android since May
We're talking about the aptly titled Sleep Timer feature, which might sound familiar if you've been keeping up with the company's Android-specific development. That's right, this has been a thing on Google-powered devices since all the way back in May, but it's definitely better to see it expanded to iOS late than never.
It's unclear exactly what took Spotify so long to bring this to iPhone and iPad users, but the newest version of the iOS music streaming app should enable the functionality worldwide for everyone's convenience. And yes, it's pretty much as simple and as straightforward as you think to set a "Sleep Timer."
All you need to do is tap the three dots in the upper right corner of the app's now playing menu, locate the new feature, and choose when you want your listening session to automatically switch off. Options range from five minutes to one hour, and you can even set the app to stop streaming at the end of your current track.
No more worrying you'll fall asleep and wake up to an empty battery after a full night of continuous music playback and no more having to hit the hay in total silence. By the way, Apple Music already supports something similar to Spotify's Sleep Timer feature, but the implementation is a little clunkier, requiring you to use your iPhone or iPad's Clock app in tandem with the world's second most popular audio streaming service.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):