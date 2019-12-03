iPhone and iPad users finally get a handy Spotify feature available on Android since May





The best way to keep people satisfied enough so they don't feel the urge to try out one of the many feature-packed and incredibly affordable alternatives out there is to routinely improve the service in small but noticeable areas, which Spotify has been doing for quite some time now. The latest functionality added to the iOS app certainly fits the description of minor but not unimportant, as plenty of iPhone and iPad owners are likely to find it pretty convenient, potentially helping them sleep better.









It's unclear exactly what took Spotify so long to bring this to iPhone and iPad users, but the newest version of the iOS music streaming app should enable the functionality worldwide for everyone's convenience. And yes, it's pretty much as simple and as straightforward as you think to set a "Sleep Timer."





All you need to do is tap the three dots in the upper right corner of the app's now playing menu, locate the new feature, and choose when you want your listening session to automatically switch off. Options range from five minutes to one hour, and you can even set the app to stop streaming at the end of your current track.





No more worrying you'll fall asleep and wake up to an empty battery after a full night of continuous music playback and no more having to hit the hay in total silence. By the way, Apple Music already supports something similar to Spotify's Sleep Timer feature, but the implementation is a little clunkier, requiring you to use your iPhone or iPad's Clock app in tandem with the world's second most popular audio streaming service



