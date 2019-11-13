More Spotify users can now stream their music on popular Sonos sound systems
As such, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that a basic feature previously offered exclusively with Spotify Premium accounts is finally extending to Free users. Starting now, you can play your tunes on Sonos sound systems without having to sign up for a premium Spotify subscription. All you need to do after updating the Sonos app to its latest version is head to its Settings menu, then Services, and finally, tap the Spotify option to link your free account.
Apart from having to learn to live with ads constantly interrupting your jam sessions, opting for free Spotify access means listening to (most) tracks on shuffle and being unable to skip songs at will.
Like Spotify, Sonos has been taking a number of steps meant to further widen the appeal and reach of its high-quality but often expensive speakers and soundbars recently, adding Google Assistant support at long last and releasing the company's first portable model that's unsurprisingly costly.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):