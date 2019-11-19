Spotify holiday deal offers free Premium service to newcomers and past subscribers
For example, Microsoft now offers new subscribers the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 for three months. Those who subscribe will only get access to hundreds of PC and Xbox One games, but they will also receive six months of Spotify Premium for free.
If you've been a subscriber but you've dropped your subscription for whatever reason, don't worry, Spotify has you covered. If you want to start using Spotify Premium again, you can do it for just $10 for three months, which means that you'll pay once and get the next two months for free.
Keep in mind that the this specific deal is not available to users who ended their Premium subscription after October 19, 2019.
