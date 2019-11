Spotify holiday deal offers free Premium service to newcomers and past subscribers

If you're looking to subscribe to a music streaming service there are plenty of options out there. In fact, other companies have started to bundle music streaming service into their offerings to make them more appealing.For example, Microsoft now offers new subscribers the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 for three months. Those who subscribe will only get access to hundreds of PC and Xbox One games, but they will also receive six months of Spotify Premium for free.But not everyone is a gamer, so why not try out Spotify Premium for free for the next three months. From November 18 to December 31, Spotify new subscribers will receive three months of Premium service for free.If you've been a subscriber but you've dropped your subscription for whatever reason, don't worry, Spotify has you covered. If you want to start using Spotify Premium again, you can do it for just $10 for three months, which means that you'll pay once and get the next two months for free.Keep in mind that the this specific deal is not available to users who ended their Premium subscription after October 19, 2019.