Spotify intros Your Daily Podcasts, a daily personalized podcast playlist

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 19, 2019, 10:16 PM
Spotify is doing with podcasts what it did with music a long time ago: analyze users' habits and provide them with suitable recommendations. Podcasts are a relatively new addition to Spotify's service, which is why no curated lists were available for those who listen to this type of content.

But that's about to change since Spotify announced a brand new feature called Your Daily Podcasts, its first daily personalized podcast playlist that offers users an easy way to discover new shows while also keeping up with old favorites.

If you've listened to at least four podcasts in the last three months, you should find the playlist in the “Your Top Podcasts” shelf on Home or in the “Made For You” hub on browse. And in case you're wondering how Your Daily Podcasts works, here is quick rundown courtesy to Spotify:

  1. Spotify’s algorithms analyze your podcast behavior—like recent streams and follows.
  2. Then, based on your listening history and the podcast type, we’ll recommend the next best episodes for you.
  3. That might be the next sequential episode in a podcast you’re already listening to (think Dog Tales and How’s Work with Esther Perel), a recent stand-alone evergreen episode in another show (maybe Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls 1 Keith or Certified Buckets), or a timely episode from a daily updating podcast (like Horoscope Today or The Journal).
  4. Don’t worry—no spoilers here! If you’ve never listened to a story-driven sequential show we think you’d like, you’ll get the trailer or pilot episode first—to see if it catches your eye (er, ear).

The new feature is available to all Free and Premium users in the following countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, New Zealand, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

