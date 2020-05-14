iOS Android Apps Deals Music

Spotify brings back its killer deals for first-time and returning subscribers

Adrian Diaconescu
May 14, 2020, 6:46 AM
It looks like Christmas is coming early this year for fans of music streaming services on tight budgets, as the world's most popular such platform has just revived a killer recurrent deal that was last offered, you guessed it, ahead of the holidays around six months ago.

That's right, you can once again get three full months of Spotify Premium access completely free of charge, saving a grand total of 30 bucks or so, but as always, the limited-time promotion is not available for existing or past subscribers. You also can't claim the extended free trial if you've tried out the platform before, whether you've done that for 30 or 90 days.

On the bright side, you can score a smaller discount if you've canceled your previous Premium membership before April 14, with a three-month renewal setting you back $9.99 all in all instead of the aforementioned $30. That's obviously not as cool as being able to pay nothing for your unlimited, ad-free access to a pretty much unrivaled library of tens of millions of songs and albums, but it works out to a measly $3.33 monthly fee, which is undoubtedly great.

It's also great that new subscribers can choose a Family or Student account if it suits them better than an individual Spotify Premium plan and still pay nothing for their first three months using the service. A Family subscription, mind you, normally costs $14.99 a month, covering up to six accounts for members of the same household, as well as Spotify Kids access.

Last but certainly not least, students typically cough up just $4.99 a month for essentially the same benefits as a regular individual subscriber, as well as Hulu and Showtime. That's already an amazing bargain, although $0 a month is naturally even better than $4.99. 

You have until June 30 to pick what special offer works best for you, but don't forget to cancel your subscription before you start being automatically charged for the full price of the market-leading music streaming service. You can do that anytime you want and still take advantage of the entire extended free trial.

