Spotify gets the party started with Group Sessions

Social distancing is our new modus vivendi, as the coronavirus might stick around for a while. Nevertheless, people don't lose hope and try to keep their spirit up by throwing all kinds of balcony parties. There's little left to do in the current lockdown situation, but Spotify vows to make parties a bit easier, although still homebound, with a new feature - Group Sessions.
Group Sessions allows Premium Spotify users to take control of music playback or contribute to a playlist in real-time. The "host" of a group session gets a scannable code that can be shared with other users. Anyone with that code can become a member of the session, and play, pause, skip, select and add songs to the shared playlist.
The new feature is already available for members of Spotify's Alpha and Beta testing programs on iOS and Android, CNET
reports. Spotify will gather some data and gradually roll out Group Sessions to a broader audience. You can sign up for the Alpha or Beta program by following the instructions on this page
.
Going to a fancy dance club is out of the question for the moment, but you can always gather your family and let everyone pick a song. You'll get a surprising playlist, if nothing else.
