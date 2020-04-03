Spotify update finally adds Siri support for Apple Watch users
Spotify is the world's most popular music streaming service, with its version for Apple Watch initially releasing in 2018, around the time the Series 4 came out. Apple Watches from Series 1 all the way to 5 now support the watchOS 6 operating system, so the new Spotify update is available to every Apple Watch user. The Spotify app also requires an iPhone running iOS 11.0 or higher.
With the launch of iOS 13 last year, Spotify added Siri integration on most Apple products, from iPhone to the Cupertino company's smart speaker - HomePod.
Spotify as a company has been critical of Apple in the past, with issues between the two arising due to a disagreement over Apple's 30% "tax" of apps released on their App Store. With Spotify CEO Daniel Ek explaining in an early 2019 blog post, how Apple locked Spotify out of "experience-enhancing" services like Siri and HomePod support.