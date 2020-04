Spotify makes it easier to share your obsessions

"A playlist of 5 songs that are on repeat, including new discoveries, old favorites, or whatever you can't get enough of right now."

Spotify is working on “How I’m Listening”



letting listeners share a glimpse of their taste by sharing a playlist of 5 songs pic.twitter.com/WlbWu0ORmr — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 28, 2020

When I find a new and exciting song on Spotify, I tend to put it on repeat and brainwash myself until I memorize every note. Now Spotify is experimenting with a new feature that will make sharing these moments with others a bit easier. Reverse software engineer Jane Manchun Wong dug up the functionality and posted it on Twitter as usual.How I'm Listening is essentially a handpicked playlist of five songs that you're obsessing over at the moment. There's a pill-shaped share button to let others get a glimpse of your tastes, and the description reads:According to Jane's comments under the original post, users can share this custom playlist on social media. Apparently, the new functionality mimics a standard playlist page on Spotify but adds the aforementioned share button and limits the songs to five. There's no official comment from Spotify at the moment, and it's also not clear when users will start getting this new feature.