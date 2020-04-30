Spotify makes it easier to share your obsessions
According to Jane's comments under the original post, users can share this custom playlist on social media. Apparently, the new functionality mimics a standard playlist page on Spotify but adds the aforementioned share button and limits the songs to five. There's no official comment from Spotify at the moment, and it's also not clear when users will start getting this new feature.
Spotify is working on “How I’m Listening”— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 28, 2020
letting listeners share a glimpse of their taste by sharing a playlist of 5 songs pic.twitter.com/WlbWu0ORmr