Spotify premium users are getting a new feature on Android and iOS
The Hide feature is perfect for those playlists created by Spotify or other users. To start hiding songs in a playlist, simply head to the context menu and select “Hide song.” All hidden songs will have a mark next to them and will be skipped automatically in their playlists.
Naturally, you'll be able to “unhide” all songs that you've decided to skip by repeating the process and unticking the “Hide song” option. Sadly, the new feature is only available to Premium users, so if you're not a subscriber, you most likely won't see it in your app.