Spotify Kids app beefs up its parental control tools with handy new features
We're obviously not sure what the actual end users of the app think about its content and features, but you only have to read a few Google Play and iOS App Store reviews to get a sense of the general dissatisfaction of parents not being able to do enough to entertain their kids while keeping inappropriate tracks out of reach.
Meanwhile, if you want to block something that you can't find in the "Listening History" section, you'll have to first locate the track, play it for a "few seconds", and then follow the aforementioned steps. That's not very intuitive and effortless, but it's definitely better than no content-hiding feature, adding a "new level of control and comfort" for both parents and children (mostly parents, though).
Officially brought to the US a little over a month ago, Spotify Kids is also making its debut in Japan and Germany today after previously launching across markets like Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, and France. While the app itself is free to download and free to use, you'll need a Spotify Premium Family account to actually be able to enjoy its (relative) convenience and peace of mind.