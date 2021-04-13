Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Apps Music Audio

Spotify's one-of-a-kind Car Thing is now available in the US (sort of) for free

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 13, 2021, 9:24 AM
Spotify's one-of-a-kind Car Thing is now available in the US (sort of) for free
It was almost two years ago that Spotify unveiled its first experimental piece of hardware, and although the Sweden-based company continues to have absolutely no intention of competing against dedicated in-car infotainment systems, the aptly named Car Thing is now officially ready for primetime... sort of.

Instead of selling this... "thing" to the masses, the developers of the world's most popular music streaming service will essentially give the product away to a limited number of eligible US-based customers.

You'll only have to pay the $6.99 shipping costs ($14.99 for Alaska and Hawaii) as opposed to the $79.99 "anticipated retail price" of the Car Thing if you're lucky enough to receive an invite after joining the waitlist on this webpage. Naturally, you'll need to be a premium Spotify subscriber to qualify for this sweet deal, which you can only redeem once.

Interestingly, there are no words on exclusions for participants to the original Car Thing beta (alpha?) test, which actually makes sense given the product itself seems to have gone through some radical changes since 2019.

While the general purpose is obviously still the same, as Spotify is basically aiming to make it easier to listen to your favorite tunes, albums, and playlists in your vehicle, the lightweight (96 grams) and razor-thin (6mm) Car Thing now comes with a relatively large 4-inch touchscreen, as well as a handy dial and four preset buttons at the top.

The idea is to give the users as many options as possible to interact with their content, and yes, that includes voice assistance as well. You can use the newly launched "Hey Spotify" command to control your music playback without ever taking your eyes off the road, rotate the aforementioned dial to "steer to the audio you love", or simply swipe left and right to change songs.

With a grand total of four microphones on deck, Spotify promises the upgraded but still very much experimental Car Thing will understand everything you ask it to do without using your hands even if your windows are down or the music is too loud.

If all of this sounds worth your 80 bucks, you'll probably be disappointed to hear that Spotify is not ready to say when or if the Car Thing will actually go on sale for anyone to buy.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Buy — the best place to buy a OnePlus 9
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 13 5G renders show off smaller notch, diagonal camera
Popular stories
April 20 Apple event prematurely revealed by... Siri
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google deleted this Android app from the Play Store; you still need to delete it from your phone
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
T-Mobile's latest 'Un-carrier' move includes free 5G phones and unlimited plan upgrades for all
Popular stories
At least one million Verizon customers need to return this faulty device before it catches fire
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless