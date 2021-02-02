Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Apps Patents Music

Spotify wants to suggest songs based on how you feel

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Feb 02, 2021, 4:27 AM
Spotify wants to suggest songs based on how you feel
Don’t you just hate it when you feel down and don’t really know what to listen to? All the tedious browsing and searching for a song to soothe your mood feels like really hard work. Thanks to a new Spotify patent soon the streaming service could suggest songs based on your emotional state.

Also Read:

The patent in question was filed back in 2018, but the USPO (United States Patent Office) approved the papers on January 12, 2021. In order to “guess” your mood, Spotify would rely on speech recognition algorithms and machine learning. Then, based on cues such as "intonation, stress, rhythm" the app would determine whether you are "happy, angry, sad or neutral".


Spotify could then suggest music reflecting your current mood and take into account the social setting as well - "alone, small group, party." The results would be combined with other parameters - such as the user's previously-played songs, or their friends' taste in music - to further improve recommendations.

The newly granted patent follows another Spotify patent from September last year. The so-called Karaoke feature that the streaming service patented allows users to "overlay a music track with their own vocals." So, maybe next time you order your digital servant to “play some music” it will surprise you with an appropriate pick, and even let you sing along. Bear in mind though that these are just patents and they may not see the light of day.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Apple doesn't seem too impressed with Galaxy S21's new and improved in-display fingerprint reader
Popular stories
It's the Samsung Galaxy S21 release date! Here's where to buy the S21+ and S21 Ultra
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review, zooming in

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Apple may go old-school with the iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive as early as May
Popular stories
Verizon pummels T-Mobile and AT&T in latest nationwide 5G and 4G LTE performance tests
Popular stories
LG's best 5G phone of 2020 is also the first to score an Android 11 update
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: who do customers think has the best 5G network?

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless