A new update makes Spotify for desktop look more ‘mobile’, but also more powerful
In fact, that was evident from all the reviews we used to make. We tested browser performance with the desktop version of websites. Not that there was much of a choice - mobile versions of websites were scarce 10-15 years ago.
As a matter of fact, the desktop app wasn’t bad, but now it simply matches the design and functionality of the recently updated mobile version.
There’s a cleaner-looking home page, an easier to navigate sidebar, and new ways to sort libraries. Other notable features include playlist tools, as well as a download button for saving your media, so you can listen to songs or podcasts offline - this one seems to be for Premium Members only.
All of these features are more advanced, as some may say. Therefore, we don’t think everyone will feel like they are missing out, if they stick to using the mobile app. However, for someone who likes to customize and individualize their playlists, this update will open a few new doors!
