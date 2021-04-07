Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Apps Music Audio

‘Hey Spotify’ voice command is beginning to roll out globally

Martin Filipov
By Martin Filipov
Apr 07, 2021, 4:09 AM
‘Hey Spotify’ voice command is beginning to roll out globally
You know how you can trigger certain actions, using your built-in voice assistant? You can say ‘Hey, Siri’, and ask her to tell you the weather. Also, you can say ‘Ok, Google, play the next song!’

Well, soon you’ll be able to control your Spotify playlist directly through the Spotify app.

Now, this doesn’t mean Spotify is getting a voice assistant, but the music app will supposedly be able to perform simple music-related actions, like playing your favorite artist, album, or switch songs. So far, it seems like functionality is limited.

Still, this is a great way to switch songs while you are in the shower - given that your phone is close enough to pick up your voice over the music.

We’d love to see other voice commands too. For example, being able to ‘like’ a song, place it in your playlist, or even ask Spotify to read out the storyline of a song.

For now, the new feature is only available to a handful of users, at random. Make sure you are on the latest version of the app on your Android or iOS/iPad OS device. It should show up as a notification, which tells you to try it out, as reported by GSM Arena.

Until ‘Hey Spotify’ rolls out to everyone, you can talk to your close buddies, Siri & Google. Oh, and Alexa! Don’t forget Alexa.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
April 2021 update apparently boosts the performance of the Pixel 5 substantially
Popular stories
We'll miss you, LG, for these iconic phones and the pioneering spirit!
Popular stories
It's official! LG drops out of the mobile phone business
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)
Popular stories
The hot-selling Apple AirPods Pro are heavily discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
One of T-Mobile's greatest 5G plans has been downgraded, and (some) customers are livid
Popular stories
Sony schedules event; 5G flagship Xperia 1 III could debut April 14
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Mirrorless Camera: Can a phone win?

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless