New features coming to music streamer Spotify's Home hub



The world's most popular music streamer is making some changes to its iOS and Android apps. Spotify says that the changes will be made globally starting this month. In a blog post , the music streamer states, "We’re constantly working on ways to improve our user experience. Through this latest update, we’ll be rolling out several advancements on the mobile Home hub designed to make finding the audio you love easier and more intuitive...whether you’re looking to replay some of your favorites, pick up where you left off, or discover something new, there’s something for everyone on the Home hub."





The new features include one named "Recently played" which allows you to run through a list of tunes that you've streamed over the previous three months. Premium and Free users will be able to browse through individual tunes and episodes recently played along with the playlists, albums and shows that they were streamed from.





Global Premium users can see at a glance whether a podcast they are about to play is a new one, or one that they've already started. New episodes will have a blue dot accompanying their listings, and episodes that have already been started will show a progress bar to show how much of the episode has already been listened to. Global premium users will also be able to receive personalized "discovery-oriented" recommendations from the Home hub.









Wrapping up the new features, Spotify states, "We believe that together, these updates will improve accessibility of both podcast and music content across mobile for your users. We’ll continue to adapt and evolve our platform to meet the needs of our users, ultimately providing the best possible audio experience for our listeners around the world."





Spotify offers a free tier of service that is backed by ads. It also has a premium tier that allows users to download music and listen to it anywhere even if there is no internet service around. Premium members can also play any song, even on mobile, and they get unlimited skips.





You can try the premium tier of Spotify for one month free. After that time period passes, an Individual subscription will cost you $7.99 per month. For $12.99 per month, two people living under the same roof can share a Duo subscription. A Family Plan, priced at $14.99 monthly, covers up to six family members living under the same roof. And a Student subscription is priced at only $4.99 per month.

