Spectrum Mobile announces a new device repair plan at a competitive price point
The new Repair and Replacement Premium offers peace of mind that’s hard to beat
Navigating the crowded market for device protection plans can be a challenge. Every carrier offers its own version, often with multiple tiers and varying deductibles, making it difficult to compare apples to apples. This week, Spectrum Mobile added a new option to the mix, rolling out a plan with a pricing structure that warrants a closer look.
To understand the plan's market position, it's useful to compare it against leading carriers. Verizon’s Mobile Protect plan, for instance, costs around $17 per month for a single high-end smartphone. While its benefits are similar, including a $29 screen repair deductible, Spectrum's monthly price is significantly lower. This pricing places Spectrum's offering as a lower-cost alternative in a market where monthly service fees from major carriers often hover in the mid-to-high teens.
For certain types of users, this pricing model could be very practical. Consumers who are concerned about the high out-of-pocket cost of repairs or those who plan to keep their phones long enough to need a battery swap may find the combination of a low monthly fee and fixed deductibles to be a logical choice. While any insurance plan is a trade-off, Spectrum’s pricing lowers the barrier for entry.
For customers who may not need that level of coverage, Spectrum will continue to offer its original $5/month Repair and Replacement plan. The new Premium tier, however, is clearly positioned to compete on value, adding another competitive option for consumers to consider when protecting their devices.
The company has officially launched its Repair and Replacement Premium plan. For a monthly fee of $10, the plan provides comprehensive coverage for common issues like accidental damage, post-warranty mechanical failures, and even loss or theft. The key differentiators, however, are found in the service fees. The plan includes unlimited front screen and back glass repairs for a flat $29 deductible. It also offers unlimited battery replacements for that same $29 fee—a notable benefit for customers who hold onto their devices for several years.
Image credit — Spectrum Mobile
For customers who may not need that level of coverage, Spectrum will continue to offer its original $5/month Repair and Replacement plan. The new Premium tier, however, is clearly positioned to compete on value, adding another competitive option for consumers to consider when protecting their devices.
