The Soundcore Motion X600 is way more tempting at Amazon once again

Why, what do we have here? Soundcore’s popular Motion X600 has dropped to its best price on Amazon for yet another time. This super sleek, immersive Bluetooth speaker once again retails at 25% off for a limited time, giving you plenty of bang for your buck.
As you might have guessed, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this beautiful fella at that price. Then again, as far as we know, Amazon hasn’t sold it at lower prices this month, so you might want to check out the deal before it goes poof. That’s right; the promo won’t remain live for long, or so claims the e-commerce giant.
Unlike JBL’s Charge 5, this puppy lacks a built-in power bank. It’s also not the best option for outdoor listening due to its design and lack of dust resistance. On the bright side, it compensates with other cool gimmicks, such as its immersive Spatial Audio mode.
Although not the best portable Bluetooth speaker on the battery life front, the Motion X600 gives you a satisfactory 12-hour listening time per charge. When the juice runs out, you can recharge it via USB-C.
Is this Soundcore speaker a good choice for you? You’ll have to decide for yourself. All we can say is that it’s once again seeing its lowest prices on Amazon, making it ideal for some users.
What’s not to like about the Motion X600, especially now that it’s 25% cheaper? This bad boy has a premium aluminum body and a contemporary design complementing any interior. Looks aside, it supports Bluetooth 5.3 and has an LDAC codec for Hi-Res audio. So far, so good.
This speaker produces powerful 50W Spatial Audio, immersing you in your favorite songs. Like some other Soundcore options, this one is equipped with BassUp technology, giving depth and richness to your tunes. If you don’t like how it sounds out of the box, download the proprietary app and customize the EQ settings to accommodate your preferences.
