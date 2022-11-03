Sony is 'introducing' Android 13 to the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV
First unveiled all the way back in February by Google, released in public beta form in April, and finally delivered as a stable update to all eligible Pixel devices in August, Android 13 is unsurprisingly still not very widespread.
In fact, you can count the non-Pixel phones officially treated to the latest OS makeover so far on the fingers of one hand, although it sure looks like you'll need a second hand really soon. That's because Sony has just "introduced" the Android 13 "update with the latest features to Xperia 1 IV and 5 IV" on Twitter, which means exactly what you think it does... more or less.
While no owners of the Xperia 1 IV or Xperia 5 IV have taken to Twitter, Reddit, or any other online forums or social media channels just yet to confirm their Android 13 rollouts are indeed underway, said over-the-air goodie deliveries should kick off in a matter of days or even hours... we hope.
When that happens, of course, it might take a little time for the updates to expand from region to region and reach, for instance, the US, so it's entirely possible that Sony's first stable Android 13 deliveries will ultimately come later than, say, the same goodie packs for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 in certain parts of the world.
Then again, it's far more important to get these things right than to get them out first, although we'll obviously have to wait and see if Xperia 1 IV and 5 IV users will be content with the actual stability of their newest software off the bat.
The two 2022-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouses certainly don't come cheap, which often sets the bar of expectations for software updates like this one at a level that's pretty much impossible to match, let alone exceed.
For what it's worth, at least the crazy expensive Sony Xperia 1 IV is... slightly less expensive than usual at the time of this writing, and if you're patient, the same is likely to be true for the Xperia 5 IV at some point during this holiday season as well.
