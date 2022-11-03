Sony is 'introducing' Android 13 to the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV









While no owners of the Xperia 1 IV or Xperia 5 IV have taken to Twitter, Reddit, or any other online forums or social media channels just yet to confirm their Android 13 rollouts are indeed underway, said over-the-air goodie deliveries should kick off in a matter of days or even hours... we hope.









Then again, it's far more important to get these things right than to get them out first, although we'll obviously have to wait and see if Xperia 1 IV and 5 IV users will be content with the actual stability of their newest software off the bat.





The two 2022-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouses certainly don't come cheap, which often sets the bar of expectations for software updates like this one at a level that's pretty much impossible to match, let alone exceed.

