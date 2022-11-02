Get the best Xperia phone and earbuds package with a huge discount

Sony Xperia 1 IV 512GB 5G Factory Unlocked + WF-1000XM4 Earbuds 4K HDR native 120fps video recording on all rear lenses True optical zoom 85-125mm/16mm/24mm lenses w/ 20fps HDR AF/AE Industry-leading noise canceling bluetooth earbuds with the new Integrated Processor V1 Exceptional sound quality with new Integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec. $278 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Sony Xperia 1 IV 512GB 5G Factory Unlocked Smartphone 4K HDR native 120fps video recording on all rear lenses True optical zoom 85-125mm/16mm/24mm lenses w/ 20fps HDR AF/AE Real-time Eye AF & object tracking for photo/video (all rear lenses) Brightest 6.5” 4K 120Hz HDR OLED 21:9 wide Display $200 off (13%) Buy at Amazon



There’s an option to get just the phone, and in that case the savings are around $200. The Xperia 1 IV is fully unlocked and it’s the US version with the proper warranty and everything else. You can pay in monthly installments as well through Affirm, or opt for a one-time payment.



The Xperia 1 IV is not only camera magics either - the phone comes packed full of features - it has a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card slot, one of the best displays in the industry (no notches and cutouts too), fast processor, big battery, and last but not least, some professional-grade software. It has it all - check out our



The same goes for the

Also Read: Interview: Sony reveals the secrets behind Xperia 1 IV's continuous zoom There’s an option to get just the phone, and in that case the savings are around $200. The Xperia 1 IV is fully unlocked and it’s the US version with the proper warranty and everything else. You can pay in monthly installments as well through Affirm, or opt for a one-time payment.The Xperia 1 IV is not only camera magics either - the phone comes packed full of features - it has a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card slot, one of the best displays in the industry (no notches and cutouts too), fast processor, big battery, and last but not least, some professional-grade software. It has it all - check out our full review for more details.The same goes for the WF-1000XM4 earbuds - this model takes noise canceling to a whole new level, especially when we’re talking about earbuds. We did an extensive review on the pair, so feel free to check this one too. Don’t waste much time if you’re an Xperia fan - this is your chance to get sorted for the years to come.

When the Sony Xperia 1 IV hit the stores it revolutionized the mobile game with its variable zoom camera system. The phone can physically move the lens inside the periscope camera between 80 and 125 mm focal lengths. You not only get the two separate ends of that specter but also everything in between.Now you can get this amazing flagship and save some money. The deal is up on Amazon, and it includes a pair of the best noise-canceling earbuds on the market - the Sony WF-1000XM4. If you opt to get these as a bundle, you can save $278. It’s also worth noting that the Xperia 1 IV comes with 512GB internal storage - the top configuration.